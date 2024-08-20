Rwanda: Govt to Provide Over 25 Million Seedlings for Coffee Rejuvenation

19 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

The National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB) is set to provide over 25 million coffee seedlings as part of replacing aging coffee trees across the country.

Rwanda currently has 42,229 hectares of coffee plantations, of which 26.8 percent are considered too old as per figures from NAEB.

Also read:

Rwanda moves to replace aging coffee trees, boost production

According to Eric Kabayiza, Single Project Implementation Unit (SPIU) Coordinator at NAEB, the coffee seedlings are being prepared by community groups at cell level in collaboration with the board, beginning with Karongi, Nyamasheke, Rusizi, Ruhango, Huye, and Nyamagabe as key districts in the coffee value chain.

Kabayiza said there are over 300 coffee nurseries in place to produce approximately 9 million seedlings which will replace aging trees in the aforesaid districts. They're mostly districts with high coffee plantations with a high number of old trees.

"We will provide enough seedlings, free of charge, to everyone who needs to rejuvenate their coffee trees. Coffee farmers will get seedlings from their separate cells or anywhere else very close to them," he said.

It is estimated that 1000 ha will be restored as part of ongoing project dubbed Promoting Smallholder Agro-Export Competitiveness (PSAC), replacing 3000 ha of aging coffee trees within 14 districts, mainly encountering with coffee restoration challenges.

Rejuvenation of coffee plantations comes following famers' call in Kivu Belt region over lack of access to seedlings and enough resources to restore their old coffee trees.

"I do not get enough earnings anymore. You can see these trees are too old to give us a good harvest," Samuel Mfitumukiza, a resident from Rutsiro district, previously told The New Times.

Figures show that Rwanda exported in 2023 approximately 20,000 tonnes, which generated $ 116 million.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.