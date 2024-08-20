Rwanda: Tennis - Four Rwandans Set to Compete in Angola

Rwanda's Junior Hakizumwami, Etienne Niyigena, Olive Tuyisenge, and Sonia Tuyishime left Kigali on Friday, August 16 and headed to Luanda, Angola to compete in the upcoming Kikixi Open Edition 2024.

Hosted at the Kikixi Villas Tennis Academy in Luanda, the tournament will run from Monday, August 19, through Sunday, August 25, featuring players from various countries across the globe, including Burundi, Ethiopia, Ghana, DR Congo, Nigeria, Kenya, Brazil, Portugal, and Paraguay.

Hakizumwami, who recently teamed up with Burundi's Allan Gatoto to clinch the men's doubles' title in the recently concluded first week of the ITF World Juniors' Tennis Tour, is among the Rwandan athletes expected to light up the competition in Luanda.

Each of the participating countries will be represented by two male and two female players.

The Rwandan team is expected to showcase their talent against some good young tennis players.