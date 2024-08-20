Rwanda: Twaje Fest - Honouring Yvan Buravan's Life Through Music, Cancer Awareness

YB Foundation has announced 'Twaje Fest,' a festival honouring the late Yvan Buravan, scheduled for October 26 at the BK Arena.

This event will honour Buravan's legacy, who died on August 17, 2022, while also raising awareness about cancer, the disease that took his life.

'Twaje Fest' is poised to be a cultural extravaganza, showcasing a blend of traditional Rwandan performances alongside modern interpretations, a vision Buravan himself had cherished. The festival will be more than just a celebration of his music, it will also serve as a platform for free cancer screening, contributing to the fight against the disease in his memory.

This event marks an emotional second anniversary of Buravan's passing, a date that has since become a significant moment of reflection for his fans and loved ones. His album 'Twaje' which was his last musical offering, will take centre stage at the festival, according to the organisers.

The album features a mix of hit songs like 'Bwiza' featuring Andy Bumuntu, 'Impore' with DJ Marnaud and Ruti Joel, and the title track 'Twaje', 'Gusaakaara', 'Tiku Tiku' among others.

The YB Foundation, established to carry on Buravan's dreams and preserve his legacy, emphasised that the festival will also include a special campaign for cancer prevention, ensuring that Buravan's impact continues to be felt beyond the music scene. The organisers promise more details in the coming days, but the anticipation is already building.

Raissa Umutoni, one of the organisers, shared that this festival is a fulfilment of Buravan's dream to create a permanent festival that would bring together artistes dedicated to promoting and evolving Rwandan culture.

"We are still planning the full programme, but we are committed to honouring Buravan's vision and keeping his memory alive through Twaje Fest,' she said.