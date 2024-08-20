Rwanda: What to Expect From Rwandan Players Abroad This Season?

The 2024/25 football season has kicked off in various countries across the globe, with fans eagerly anticipating nine months of thrilling action, stunning goals, and unexpected twists.

Last season was a decent one for Amavubi's overseas contingent, with players like Fiacre Ntwari, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Djihad Bizimana, and others delivering strong performances for their respective clubs.

These displays have led to significant moves for some other Rwanda players in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Times Sports takes a closer look at the key Amavubi players abroad and what we can expect from them this season.

1. Fiacre Ntwari (Kaizer Chiefs)

After just one season at TS Galaxy, where he helped guide the team to the cup finals and a 6th place finish in the Betway Premiership, Ntwari was signed by Kaizer Chiefs for $400,000.

Before the move, the Rwanda shot stopper had already proven his worth at TS Galaxy last season, keeping 8 clean sheets and conceding 15 goals in 18 games.

At his new club, he is expected to continue with his upward trajectory when/if is given playing time to showcase what he can do.

2. Emmanuel Imanishimwe (AEL Limassol)

The experienced left-back enjoyed three successful years with Moroccan Botola League giants AS FAR Rabat, winning both the league and the Kings Cup before joining AEL Limassol in Cyprus in July 2024.

Limassol, a once-dominant force in Cypriot football, has struggled in recent years and is eager to return to its former glory. Imanishimwe will be crucial to the club's aspirations as they aim to secure a place in European competition for the 2025/26 season.

3. Ange Mutsinzi (FC Zira)

The towering centre-back moved from Norwegian third tier club FK Jerv to Azerbaijani outfit FC Zira in June and has quickly become an integral part of the team.

Mutsinzi has already featured for Zira in their European club competition qualifiers, as they hope to reach the Group stage of the Conference League.

With experience playing for CD Trofense in Portugal and FK Jerv in Norway, Mutsinzi is well-equipped to excel in the Azerbaijani top flight. His influence at the back will be key to Zira's ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

4. Djihad Bizimana (FC Kryvbas)

The Amavubi captain is also the deputy captain of Ukrainian club Kryvbas, where he stands out as one of the team's key players.

Last season, Bizimana was instrumental for his club, featuring in 28 out of 30 league games.

He scored once and provided two assists from his defensive midfield position.

He is expected to play be of significance in the Conference League final round after Kryvbas dropped from the Europa League qualifiers following a defeat to Viktoria Plzen.

Domestically, Bizimana's first season was impressive, helping Kryvbas finish third. This season, he is expected to continue shining as they challenge for the league title.

5. Hakim Sahabo (Standard Liege)

Promoted to the senior team of Standard Liege in January 2024, Sahabo made 18 appearances for the club, with nine coming in the Jupiler Pro League and nine in the Conference League play-off competition.

After gaining experience both at the national team and club level, the Rwandan teenager is expected to take on a more prominent role this season. Although Sahabo missed the first two games of the 2024/25 Jupiler Pro League season due to injury, he is on the road to recovery and is expected to have more playing time which will be important for his development as well as contributing to his team's ambitions.

6. Arthur Gitego (AFC Leopards)

Gitego joined AFC Leopards in January 2024 from Rwandan outfit Marines FC and has quickly become a key player for the Kenyan team.

He won the top scorer award in the Mozart Cup and also netted four goals in the domestic league. This season he will have an opportunity to start it together with his teammates season, and he may do even better.

Times Sport understands that his performances have already attracted interest from Israeli second division club Hapoel Nof HaGalil F.C during the ongoing transfer window.