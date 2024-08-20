Rwanda: A Bumper Harvest Is a Good Problem to Have, Not a Burden

The latest move by the government to purchase thousands of tonnes of rice from farmers in Rusizi district is a step in the right direction. While a bumper harvest is traditionally a cause for celebration, it can quickly turn into a nightmare for farmers if not managed effectively.

The situation in Rusizi district serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that can arise when the market is flooded with excess produce.

It is commendable that the government, through the National Strategic Grain Reserve and the East African Exchange, intervened to prevent farmers from incurring substantial post-harvest losses.

However, it is equally concerning that this critical issue only came to light after the recent comment by President Paul Kagame, who said he only learnt about it from the media. This highlights a systemic failure in the agricultural sector and the entire value chain system, where early detection and response to such situations are paramount.

A bumper harvest should be a blessing, not a burden. Just a few years back, we were discussing how to narrow the production gap of rice in the country. It is an indicator of the country's agricultural potential and a testament to the hard work of our farmers. To fully harness the benefits of such bountiful seasons, there is a need for robust mechanisms to anticipate and manage surplus production.

Early warning systems, effective market intelligence, and well-coordinated interventions are essential.

We urge the government to establish a dedicated task force to address issues related to surplus agricultural produce. This task force should work closely with farmers' cooperatives and agricultural extension services to monitor crop yields and market trends.

By implementing proactive measures, we can prevent similar crises from occurring in the future.

It is imperative that we continue to invest in value addition and processing facilities to increase the shelf life of our agricultural products. Diversifying markets and exploring export opportunities can also help to absorb surplus produce. By taking these steps, we can ensure that our farmers reap the full rewards of their labour and contribute to the nation's economic growth.

Let us learn from this experience and build a resilient agricultural sector that can withstand the challenges posed by both scarcity and abundance.