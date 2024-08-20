Rwanda: UR Empowers Innovators With Ai, IOT, Entrepreneurial Skills to Commercialise Projects

The University of Rwanda under The African Centre of Excellence in the Internet of Things (ACEIoT), in collaboration with FAB-Lab, Narada Ltd, and Rwanda Development Board (RDB), on August 16, concluded the third cohort of impactful training sessions under a project titled "AI and IoT Applied Research Results Commercialisation Through Incubation Hub."

This project, funded by the Research and Innovation System for Africa (RISA Fund), a program of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office that aims to strengthen research and innovation ecosystems in Africa, was designed to empower top representatives from 60 selected innovative projects with skills in IoT and AI prototyping, entrepreneurship, and commercialisation.

In the first two cohorts of the training in the last year, eight projects among 40 projects were selected and awarded seed funds of $5,000 each to take their projects to the next level. Those projects are in the commercialisation process.

In the third cohort, at least six projects among the 20 projects will be selected to get seed fund with a similar amount each to take their projects to the next level.

The closing of these training sessions was marked by a certificate awarding ceremony, bringing together participants, trainers, and stakeholders to celebrate the achievements and discuss the future of these innovative endeavours.

The training sessions, held over three weeks, each training one week, were designed to equip participants with hands-on experience in building open, low-cost, and sustainable IoT solutions.

Additionally, the entrepreneurship training aimed to foster an entrepreneurial mindset and impart business skills necessary for commercialisation.

The goal was to prepare the participants not only to develop their ideas but also to navigate the field of commercialisation, thereby enhancing their job prospects and empowering them to embark on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Damien Hanyurwimfura, a professor, principal investigator, and acting Director of ACEIoT, emphasised the importance of continuing the momentum generated by the training.

"The idea behind this hub is to ensure that the promising projects do not just end in the lab but are taken to the market to solve real-world problems.

"Many projects start well but fail to continue after their initial phase. We want to build your capacity for the future, ensuring that your ideas are not only created but also successfully commercialised," he said.

Augustin Ndikumana, one of the participants in the AI and IoT training, spoke on behalf of his colleagues, reflecting on the experience.

"Imagine if we can use the AI and IoT skills we have gained here to address challenges like climate change by predicting and utilising data effectively.

"Many of us didn't have coding skills before, but this training taught us how to train AI models and tools to make a meaningful impact on our communities. We have not only learned technical skills but also leadership skills, which are crucial for driving positive change."

Tessy Bahizi who participated in the commercialisation training shared her experience as well, saying, "The commercialisation training has been a transformative experience, providing us with practical tools and frameworks that we look forward to applying to our businesses.

"The insights gained into business procedures, strategic planning, and document analysis have been invaluable. This training has energised our commitment to our business goals, and we are excited to apply these new skills to drive our ventures forward."

Theophile Niyonzima, Associate Professor and Acting Director for UR Centre for Promotion of Student Innovation and Entrepreneurship commended the training as one way to improve student's skills in solving local challenges in bringing impactful solutions to problems faced by the citizens. He congratulated the ACEIoT for securing the RISA fund which supports the UR innovators with the required skills and knowledge to take their project to market.

Leopold Mberayo, the Associate Professor of Civil and Structural Engineering at the UR College of Science and Technology, who spoke on behalf of the principal, congratulated all trainees for successfully completing the training, noting the significance of continuous learning and skill development.

He encouraged participants to apply their newly acquired knowledge to transform their research projects into practical solutions that could benefit society.

"The skills you have gained here are more than just tools, they are stepping stones to greater opportunities. As we have always been taught, learning never ends. This training marks the beginning of your journey to further enhance your skills, apply your knowledge, and make a meaningful impact.

"Do not regret the challenges; they are part of the path to achieving more. Use what you have learned to transform not only yourselves but also the environment around you," he urged them, emphasising the lasting value of the training and the importance of continued growth.