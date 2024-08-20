South Africa: Magistrate Blasts Pastor Mboro's 'Sloppy Copy and Paste' Affidavit, Denies Bail in School Abduction Case

The Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court denied Paseka 'Pastor Mboro' Motsoeneng and his bodyguard Clement Baloyi bail on Monday, while releasing his son on a warning with conditions. This article is free to read.Sign up for free or sign in to continue reading.Unlike our competitors, we don't force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.Create your free account or sign in FAQ | Contact Us Nearly there! Create a password to finish signing up with us: You want to receive First Thing, our flagship daily newsletter. Opt out at any time. Please enter your password or get a sign in link if you've forgotten A code has been sent to .... Please check your email and enter your one-time pin below: Didn't get the code? Resend email Use your password instead? Enter password Open in Gmail Open Sesame! Thanks for signing up.

Listen to this article 4 min Listen to this article 4 min In dismissing the bail applications of Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motsoeneng and his bodyguard Clement Baloyi in the Palm Ridge Magistrates' Court on Monday 19 August, Magistrate Katlego Mokoena said their affidavits were a "sloppy copy and paste" that were riddled with spelling errors.

"This case consists of so many factors which tip the scale in the respondent's [state's] favour," said the magistrate.

Mokoena said Motsoeneng and Baloyi "have not discharged the onus that rests on them or provided any evidence that has satisfied the court that it is in the interest of justice that they are admitted to bail".

Mboro and his co-accused had applied for bail following their arrest two weeks ago when Mboro, Baloyi, his son and two other suspects believed to still be on the run allegedly went to the Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong armed with machetes and rifles, causing havoc and abducting two children believed to be Mboro's grandchildren.

Mboro, Baloyi and Mboro's son (who can't be named to protect the identity of the children) face 12 charges including kidnapping,...