Uganda: Flooding Displaces Hundreds in Kapelebyong

The situation has left many households in desperate conditions, with crops destroyed and homes collapsing.

Kapelebyong District is grappling with a severe crisis as heavy rainfall over the past month has led to extensive flooding, displacing hundreds of residents in the villages of Alungar, Ojojai, and Angerepo.

The situation has left many households in desperate conditions, with crops destroyed and homes collapsing.

Mr Otukei Moses, a resident of Alungar village, described the dire circumstances he and his neighbours are enduring.

"All my five gardens are flooded, and all the crops have been ravaged. Our houses are collapsing," Otukei said.

Moses added that many displaced families, including his own, are seeking refuge every evening in nearby school classrooms, such as those at Angerepo Primary School, as well as in nearby centres.

Mr Lori William, the LC1 chairman of Alungar village, reported that over 145 households in his village alone are struggling to survive.

"About 90% of the people here live in grass-thatched houses, which are easily affected by the extended rainfall," he explained.

The flooding has rendered these homes particularly vulnerable, causing widespread displacement.

The impact of the prolonged rainfall has been felt across the entire Kapelebyong District. Mr Francis Akorikin, the LC5 chairman, noted that more than 1,850 households are in critical condition due to the flooding.

"Fifty-four villages across 11 sub-counties in the district have been affected. Crops that were due for harvesting, such as tuber crops, are now rotting," Akorikin stated.

The health implications of the flooding are also becoming apparent. Jessica Apiso, the in-charge at Angerepo Health Centre, confirmed an increase in malaria cases.

"Our facility is registering increased malaria cases daily, likely due to the stagnant water and poor living conditions," she said.

As the crisis continues, the displaced residents of Kapelebyong District are in urgent need of relief and support to mitigate the effects of this disaster.