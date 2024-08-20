Uganda: Flooding Displaces Hundreds in Kapelebyong

20 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Eddy Enuru

The situation has left many households in desperate conditions, with crops destroyed and homes collapsing.

Kapelebyong District is grappling with a severe crisis as heavy rainfall over the past month has led to extensive flooding, displacing hundreds of residents in the villages of Alungar, Ojojai, and Angerepo.

The situation has left many households in desperate conditions, with crops destroyed and homes collapsing.

Mr Otukei Moses, a resident of Alungar village, described the dire circumstances he and his neighbours are enduring.

"All my five gardens are flooded, and all the crops have been ravaged. Our houses are collapsing," Otukei said.

Moses added that many displaced families, including his own, are seeking refuge every evening in nearby school classrooms, such as those at Angerepo Primary School, as well as in nearby centres.

Mr Lori William, the LC1 chairman of Alungar village, reported that over 145 households in his village alone are struggling to survive.

"About 90% of the people here live in grass-thatched houses, which are easily affected by the extended rainfall," he explained.

The flooding has rendered these homes particularly vulnerable, causing widespread displacement.

The impact of the prolonged rainfall has been felt across the entire Kapelebyong District. Mr Francis Akorikin, the LC5 chairman, noted that more than 1,850 households are in critical condition due to the flooding.

"Fifty-four villages across 11 sub-counties in the district have been affected. Crops that were due for harvesting, such as tuber crops, are now rotting," Akorikin stated.

The health implications of the flooding are also becoming apparent. Jessica Apiso, the in-charge at Angerepo Health Centre, confirmed an increase in malaria cases.

"Our facility is registering increased malaria cases daily, likely due to the stagnant water and poor living conditions," she said.

As the crisis continues, the displaced residents of Kapelebyong District are in urgent need of relief and support to mitigate the effects of this disaster.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.