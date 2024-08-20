Uganda: Urban Lifestyle Fuels Non-Communicable Diseases Crisis

Sedentary office jobs, increased car use, and poor diets are driving a surge in non-communicable diseases in Uganda.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are becoming a major health crisis in Uganda, and the rapid urbanisation in cities like Kampala is exacerbating the problem.

As more people adopt a sedentary lifestyle, driven by modern conveniences such as driving to work, using lifts in office buildings, and spending hours seated at desks, the risk factors for NCDs are surging.

The shift towards a more sedentary urban lifestyle is significantly reducing physical activity, one of the key protective factors against NCDs.

Many people in Kampala now spend the majority of their day sitting--either in traffic, at their desks, or in front of screens--leading to higher rates of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), NCDs--including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, and chronic respiratory diseases--are responsible for an increasing share of deaths and disabilities in Uganda.

Recent statistics reveal that NCDs account for approximately 35% of all deaths in the country, a figure that has been steadily climbing over the past decade.

The rise in NCDs, particularly in urban areas like Kampala, is closely linked to changes in lifestyle. The city has seen a significant increase in the number of office jobs, which contribute to a more sedentary lifestyle.

A study by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics found that nearly 70% of Kampala's working population is employed in office-based roles.

This shift towards a sedentary office lifestyle has resulted in reduced physical activity, a key risk factor for NCDs.

"Many people in Kampala are spending most of their day seated in offices or in cars," says Dr. Charles Olaro, the Director of Clinical Services at the Ministry of Health. "This lack of physical activity, combined with poor dietary habits, is leading to higher rates of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes."

The increasing reliance on cars has further diminished physical activity levels. With an estimated 500,000 vehicles in Kampala alone, traffic congestion not only causes pollution but also discourages walking and cycling.

"The city is choked with cars, and people prefer to drive even short distances, which drastically reduces their daily physical activity," notes Dr. Gerald Mutungi, head of the NCD program at the Ministry of Health.

Obesity, a significant risk factor for NCDs, is also on the rise in Uganda, particularly in urban centres. The Global Nutrition Report highlights that over 23% of adults in Kampala are overweight or obese, a stark contrast to rural areas where undernutrition is more prevalent.

This shift is partly attributed to the increasing availability and consumption of processed foods high in sugars, fats, and salt.

"The diet in urban areas has shifted towards fast food and sugary drinks, which are major contributors to the rising obesity rates," says Dr. Julius Ssentamu, a public health expert. "This, coupled with the sedentary lifestyle, is a ticking time bomb for NCDs."

Hypertension and diabetes are among the leading contributors to the NCD burden in Uganda. A recent study published in the African Journal of Primary Health Care & Family Medicine revealed that nearly 26% of adults in Kampala suffer from hypertension, with many cases going undiagnosed due to a lack of routine health checks.

Diabetes, too, is on the rise, with an estimated 4% of the adult population in urban areas affected.

"Many people are unaware they have hypertension or diabetes until they experience severe complications like a stroke or heart attack," says Dr. Olaro.

"This highlights the need for more regular health screenings and better public awareness."

Cancer remains a significant concern in Uganda, with over 35,968 new cases diagnosed annually, according to the Uganda Cancer Institute.

The most common cancers include cervical, breast, and prostate cancer, all of which have been linked to lifestyle factors such as diet, physical inactivity, and tobacco use.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Urban Issues NCDs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The lack of early detection programs and limited access to treatment facilities further exacerbates the cancer burden.

"Early detection is key to improving cancer survival rates, but unfortunately, many Ugandans are diagnosed at an advanced stage when treatment options are limited," says Dr. Jackson Orem, the Director of the Uganda Cancer Institute.

The Ugandan government has acknowledged the growing threat of NCDs and has made efforts to address the issue through the Uganda National Health Plan.

This plan emphasizes the need for comprehensive NCD prevention and control strategies, including public health education, improved healthcare infrastructure, and increased funding for NCD programs.

International support is also crucial. The WHO and other global health partners have been working with the Ugandan government to implement NCD-related interventions, such as the "Best Buys" initiative, which promotes cost-effective measures like tobacco control, reduced salt intake, and increased physical activity.

This article was partly generated with AI