Somalia: Turkey to Begin Oil Exploration in Somalia

20 August 2024
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Turkey is set to dispatch the research vessel Oruc Reis to explore oil blocks in the Somali Sea next month, according to Bloomberg.

This initiative is part of Turkey's broader strategy to tap into Somalia's rich energy reserves, a move that could reshape the regional energy landscape.

Mohamed Hashi, the director of Somalia's Ministry of Petroleum, confirmed Turkey's intentions, emphasizing that this exploration is a crucial step in strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing Turkey's foothold in Africa. The exploration mission aligns with Turkey's ongoing efforts to secure energy independence and expand its geopolitical influence.

Turkey's interest in Somalia's energy resources is not new. In recent years, Turkey has significantly increased its involvement in Somalia, providing substantial development aid, building infrastructure, and establishing military bases. This deepening relationship is part of a broader strategy by Turkey to assert itself as a key player in Africa, a continent rich in natural resources and strategic potential.

Somalia, located on the Horn of Africa, holds a strategic position along major global shipping routes and is believed to have vast untapped oil and gas reserves. However, decades of civil war and instability have hindered exploration efforts. Turkey's decision to send the Oruc Reis comes as Somalia is stabilizing, presenting new opportunities for energy exploration and economic growth.

This strategic move occurs as Turkey plays a pivotal role in mediating tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia over the contentious water corridor agreement.

The exploration of oil resources in the Somali Sea could not only bolster Somalia's economy but also shift the balance of power in the region, particularly in energy and resource management.

Adding to Turkey's expanding energy portfolio, it was reported last year by Reuters that Turkey extended its natural gas (LNG) supply contract with Algeria for an additional three years, reflecting the nation's sustained commitment to securing diverse energy sources.

