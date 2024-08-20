Kenya: Kware Murder Suspect Collins Jumaisi, 12 Others Escape Police Custody

20 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi is among 13 suspects who have escaped from the Gigiri police station.

Police spokesman Resila Onyango stated that Jumaisi escaped with 12 Eritreans after cutting the wire mesh fence.

According to a report from Gigiri Police station, officers came to know of it as they woke up the suspects in custody for morning tea.

They had cut a wire mesh that forms part of security to the cells and scaled a perimeter wall escaping.

Director of DCI Mohamed Amin confirmed the incident saying a fresh hunt had been launched on the suspect.

"It is unfortunate this has happened but we are pursuing the matter for action," he said.

