Eritrea: World Humanitarian Day Observed

World Humanitarian Day was observed today at the national level under the theme "Humanitarianism is a Symbol of Dignity, Care, and Resilience," featuring various activities. The event was organized at the Abraha Bahta School of the Blind.

Mr. Mihreteab Fesehaye, Director General of Social Welfare at the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare, stated that the objective of the observance was to create conditions in which citizens living with vision and hearing impairments, as well as intellectual and developmental challenges, can lead normal lives that respect their human dignity and rights.

Mr. Mihreteab further emphasized that the Eritrean society is particularly distinguished by its strong values and commitment to caring for sections of the population with special needs, including the elderly, persons with disabilities, and children. He noted that this cherished culture is practiced through voluntary mutual support groups or initiatives by social organizations.

Ms. Nahla Valji, UN Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Eritrea, highlighted that this year's theme calls on everyone to act for humanity, demonstrating the responsibility, value, and effectiveness of working together in support of the most vulnerable. She also urged everyone to leverage their influence to reduce suffering and help communities become more self-reliant.

The event was marked by cultural and artistic performances by students of the Abraha Bahta School of the Blind.

World Humanitarian Day has been observed for the 15th time internationally and for the 4th time at the national level.