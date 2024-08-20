Eritrea: Auditor General's Office Provides Training

As part of its program to develop human capacity, the Eritrean General Audit is providing training to 30 of its staff members at the Asmara Palace Hotel. The training, conducted in collaboration with the African Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions in English-Speaking Countries (AFROSAI-E), includes administration, leadership, ethics, activity preparation and evaluation, as well as general human resources development.

The General Manager of the Eritrean General Audit, Mr. Gerezgiher Gebremedhin, stated that the objective of the standardized training provided to both senior and junior officials is to improve and develop the institution's daily activities.

Mr. Gerezgiher also noted that the African Organization for Supreme Audit Institutions in English-Speaking Countries (AFROSAI-E) conducts monitoring and evaluation of the training programs, and according to their evaluation, the office maintains a true image of Eritrea.