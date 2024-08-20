Malawi: Lilongwe Leads Africa in Fossil Fuel Ban Push

In a groundbreaking move, Lilongwe has become the first African capital to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty, signaling a bold commitment to combat climate change.

Joining forces with Mzuzu, the two Malawian cities are stepping up as climate champions, advocating for a global shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. As Malawi chairs the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) group, the cities' endorsement is a powerful statement in the fight for a sustainable future.

The endorsement by Lilongwe and Mzuzu, which together house over 1.2 million people, comes at a critical time as Malawi and other vulnerable nations bear the brunt of climate change, driven largely by fossil fuel consumption. As global leaders gather momentum for renewable energy, Malawi's capital has signaled its commitment to climate action, aligning itself with a growing global movement to phase out fossil fuels.

"We are ready to do our part in making Lilongwe a fossil fuel-free zone," said Mrs. Ruth Chingwalu, Deputy Mayor of Lilongwe City Council. "Our nation's vulnerability to climate change, caused by fossil fuels, has had devastating effects on our communities. Urgent action at all levels and international cooperation are essential to ensure a safe and livable future for us all."

Mzuzu's Mayor, Kondani Nyasulu, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of tackling the root cause of climate change. "To bring the Malawi 2023 agenda target within sight and deliver the economic and social transformation required, City Councils must pursue a faster, deeper, and more ambitious approach to addressing climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. Mzuzu City Council would like to join others in phasing out coal, oil, gas extraction, and thin plastic production through the endorsement of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty."

Malawi's climate vulnerability is underscored by the country's history of natural disasters, including 19 major flooding events and seven droughts over the past five decades. These climate catastrophes have been exacerbated by the global expansion of fossil fuel extraction, responsible for nearly 90% of carbon emissions in the last decade. In Lilongwe, where 76% of residents live in informal settlements, the impact of climate change is particularly severe, with floods causing widespread displacement, destruction, and loss of life.

By endorsing the treaty, Lilongwe and Mzuzu are positioning themselves as climate leaders despite their minimal greenhouse gas emissions, which primarily come from the transport sector. Their actions send a strong message to other cities and countries, urging them to rally behind the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative. This proposed legal mechanism seeks to end the expansion of fossil fuels, enable a fair phase-out of fossil fuels, and facilitate finance and technology transfers for an equitable energy transition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Environment Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"There is far too much sun shining, wind blowing, and water flowing through our continent for us to continue deepening fossil fuel extraction," said Seble Samuel, Head of Africa Campaigns & Advocacy for the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative. "Lilongwe and Mzuzu's call for a Fossil Fuel Treaty should be echoed across Africa for a people-centered just transition to renewable energy, to achieve energy sovereignty and climate justice for our people and our continent."

Environmental activists in Malawi have also lauded the cities' endorsement of the treaty. "The environmental debt from fossil fuels needs to be settled now before Mother Nature declares us bankrupt," said Steven Derreck Chisendenji, a prominent environmental activist. "We hope that endorsements of the treaty by the Mayors of Lilongwe and Mzuzu will prompt other cities and countries across the continent to follow suit and garner greater support for the treaty, for the sake of humanity and nature."

The global call for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty continues to gain momentum, with 13 nation-states, over 110 cities and subnational governments, 2,500 civil society organizations, over 3,000 scientists and academics, 101 Nobel Laureates, and at least 600 parliamentarians endorsing the proposal. As cities like Lilongwe and Mzuzu lead the charge, the push for a just and sustainable future grows stronger.