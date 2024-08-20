Kenya: AG Oduor Makes Maiden Visit to State Law Office

20 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Kenya's newly appointed Attorney General, Dorcas Oduor on Tuesday made her maiden visit to the State Law Office in a significant familiarization tour, marking the first step in her tenure as the country's highest-ranking legal advisor.

Oduor, who is the first woman to hold this esteemed position, was accompanied by Solicitor General Shadrack Mose, as she engaged with Heads of Department across the office.

During her visit, she was warmly received by the State Law Office staff, who expressed their optimism and readiness to support her vision for enhancing legal services in the country.

The tour allowed her to meet with key departmental heads, where discussions centered on ongoing initiatives, challenges, and future plans aimed at ensuring the Office of the Attorney General continues to serve the nation effectively.

In her remarks, Attorney General Oduor emphasized her commitment to upholding the rule of law, enhancing access to justice, and ensuring that the State Law Office continues to operate with the highest standards of integrity and professionalism.

"As the principal legal advisor to the Government, it is my duty to ensure that we not only provide sound legal advice but also promote a culture of fairness, transparency, and accountability in all our dealings," she stated.

Mose highlighted the importance of the visit in aligning the office's goals with the new leadership's vision.

He reiterated his support and that of the entire staff in ensuring a seamless transition and continued excellence in service delivery.

Attorney General Oduor's appointment marks a historic moment in Kenya's legal history, reflecting the country's commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in leadership roles.

Her visit is the first of many steps she will take to familiarize herself with the operations of the State Law Office as she prepares to tackle the critical legal issues facing the nation.

The State Law Office staff expressed their confidence in Attorney General Oduor's leadership, looking forward to her guidance in navigating the complex legal landscape of the country.

