Zimbabwe: A-Student Seeks Funding for Aerospace Engineering Studies After Securing Place At University of Manchester

Sijabuliso Hilton Sibanda, a 19-year-old Zimbabwean student is seeking £130 000 funding for Aerospace Engineering studies after he was accepted into the University of Manchester.

Sibanda who arrived in the UK two years ago was the best student at William Hulme's Grammar School (WHGS), Manchester achieving 4 A* grades in his A-level exams.

He has launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising £130 000 to cover his tuition as he does not qualify for student finance.

"I secured a place to study Aerospace Engineering at the prestigious University of Manchester - a lifelong ambition.

"I am finding it disappointing that I cannot proceed with my education as I need £32500 to start the first year and over £100000 to finish this degree. PLEASE HELP ME.

"I arrived in the UK in September 2022, so I do not qualify for Home Fees or student finance. My mother is a research associate on a skilled worker visa.

"If you are able to contribute, I will be forever grateful. If you are unable to donate, sharing this GoFundMe page with others would mean the world to the aspiring Aerospace Engineer Sijabuliso Hilton Sibanda", he wrote.

Click here to donate.

Added Sibanda, "I have an outstanding academic record, having recently achieved 4 A* grades in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Computer Science, and I was the Best A-level Student at William Hulme's Grammar School (WHGS), Manchester, UK, in 2024.

"My academic excellence is evident throughout my educational journey. I achieved exceptional results in my Cambridge IGCSE exams, including the 8th position globally in Chemistry in 2021 and the Best Student in Zimbabwe for Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry. In the Cambridge IGCSE exams, I got 8A*s and 1A".