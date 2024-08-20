Southern Africa: First Ladies Hold High-Level Meeting On Environment

SOUTHERN African First Ladies on Saturday held a high-level advocacy on environment and waste management at Geo Pomona Waste Management, as part of measures to tackle climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution affecting sustainable development in the region.

Led by Sadc environment patron, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, the First Ladies toured recycling exhibitions at the site where there was education and awareness, a key enabler to recycling and circular economy approaches.

They were also educated by environment experts on waste separation at source to enhance integrity of the resource. The entourage was shown an underground sorting system and other types of bins to encourage waste separation at source.

They planted trees that included the Mahogany, Muchechete and Terminalia.

The tour of the Geo Pomona facility was an opportunity to witness the transformative impact of using cutting-edge technology in finding innovative solutions to achieving environmental sustainability and economic development.

The grouping was birthed on the sidelines of the 44th Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit held in Zimbabwe.

The high-level meeting was organised by Amai Mnangagwa and was attended by Malawian First Lady Mrs Monica Chakwera, First Lady of Angola Dr Ana Dias Lourenco, Eswatini's Queen LaMashwama and Mrs Rose Margaret Morel, who was representing the First Lady of Seychelles.

Also in attendance were Government ministers and officials, UN agencies, environmentalists, diplomats and several other delegates.

The visiting First Ladies showered praises on Zimbabwe for the milestone it has achieved through implementing environment-friendly projects under the Geo Pomona Waste Management Project.

Sadc Environmental patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Eswatini Queen Inkhosikati LaMashwama, Malawi First Lady Mrs Monica Chakwera, Angolan First Lady Dr Anna Dias Lourenco, Mrs Miniyothabo Chiwenga and Minister Sithembiso Nyoni being shown the underground waste sorting system at Geo Pomona waste management during a SADC First Ladies high level meeting on environment in Harare on Saturday. - Pictures: John Manzongo

They further paid tribute to Amai Mnangagwa for championing good waste management practices through awareness programmes and waste management training.

Amai Mnangagwa described protecting the environment as a collective duty that required everyone to take full responsibility by joining hands to build resilience within communities.

In her remarks, the mother of the nation pointed out that environmental conservation was central to development, hence the need for nations to pull in one direction.

"It is my great pleasure to welcome you, our esteemed visitors and your delegations to Harare, the Sunshine City. I trust that your stay so far has been comfortable. I wish to express my gratitude to you for taking time out of your busy schedules to undertake a tour of the Geo Pomona.

"This state-of-the-art facility is a leading example of effective waste management and waste to energy generation. It utilises innovative technologies to transform waste to energy thereby providing sustainable solutions for waste management.

"As environment patron of my country, I wish to commend the Geo Pomona Waste Management team led by chief executive officer Dr Dilesh Nguwaya for supporting Government efforts towards environmental sustainability through this transformative project.

"Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, the quality of waste disposal has a significant impact on the environment. It is therefore imperative that we address this issue holistically as a region and share best practices as we endeavour to protect the environment. Geo Pomona has set the bar very high in terms of effective waste management," she said.

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa shares a lighter moment with Angola First Lady Dr Anna Dias, Laurenco after she planted a tree at Geo Pomona waste management during a SADC First Ladies high level meeting on environment in Harare on Saturday

Geo Pomona, she said, has transformed a large dumping site into lush green sporting fields through creative solutions and has reduced greenhouse gas emissions brought about by burning waste through converting that gas into energy.

"Ladies and gentlemen, since the historic environment conference in May 1972, the world has witnessed unprecedented environmental crises and climate catastrophe impacting socio-economic development at the national, regional, continental and international levels.

"While the devastating effects of the global climate crisis know no boundaries, climate action and environmental protection has to transcend borders. No country cannot hate or adapt to climate change alone. Protecting the environment is therefore a collective duty and we must all take full responsibility by joining hands to protect the environment and build resilience within our communities.

"I wish to recall that at the last United Nations General Assembly in New York, I had the honour to join fellow First Ladies from across the globe under the leadership of H.E Emine Erdoğan, the First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye to deliberate on sustainable solutions to global plastic pollution culminating with a declaration on the global commitment to the zero waste pledge. This was an eye-opening event that I pledged to support with other stakeholders to help ensure that a world free of plastics and other waste becomes a reality," she said.

Dr Mnangagwa said the El Nino phenomenon that led to drought in Zimbabwe and the rest of the region called member states to greater action to create a whole society that does not only seek to mitigate the impact of the drought, but seek to address the root causes of such extreme weather patterns.

"I wish to note that the Government of Zimbabwe through its drought response plan is paying particular attention to issues of environmental protection. Ladies and gentlemen, I appeal to you my esteemed colleagues here present to be torch bearers in carving out a sustainable future for generations to come.

"We all bear the responsibility of fostering environmentally responsible practices that include planting trees as we will demonstrate later at the end of the tour and also engaging in climate friendly waste management. Our prospects for success in this regard depend on all of us, men and women, rural and urban, young and old to play our part.

"May the planting of trees mark the beginning of our collective resolve and call for greater regional efforts towards creating awareness on the environmental challenges we currently face.

"Let me conclude by reaffirming Zimbabwe's commitment to working with countries in the region to protect and preserve the environment. We have one planet and we owe it to future generations to ensure that they inherit a safe and clean environment," she said.

Malawi First Lady Mrs Monica Chakwera plants a tree at Geo Pomona waste management during a SADC First Ladies high level meeting on environment in Harare on Saturday

Angolan First Lady Dr Lourenco thanked Dr Mnangagwa for inviting her to the meeting and for the lessons learnt at Geo Pomona Waste Management project.

"I would like to thank Dr Mnangagwa for the invitation and for the warm welcome since our arrival in the capital city, Harare. The current environmental crisis affects the present and future of humanity and our region is particularly affected and in this context, environmental sustainability should be a matter of concern for all of us deserving of individual and collective attention.

"The causes and effects of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution are cross national in nature and therefore they require a high level of coordination at national and international levels to safeguard national interests. Once again I would like to salute the First Lady of Zimbabwe Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa for this initiative and for inviting us to Geo Pomona and to sensitise all the people present here with regard to environment issues and climate change as well as our sustainability and development. As mothers of nations, we have to play an important role in sensitising our communities," she said.

Malawi First Lady, Mrs Monica Chakwera, described the meeting as a learning curve.

"Today I have learnt a lot. It is important for us as Malawi to get involved. I am committing myself to working with my fellow First Ladies to tackle environmental issues head-on. As we launch this forum, I reaffirm my dedication to this collective endeavour. Let us move forward with this resolve knowing that the work we move today will shape the legacy. I want to thank Dr Mnangagwa for organising this programme," she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Eswatini Queen LaMashwama extended gratitude to Dr Mnangagwa for championing good waste management practices through awareness programmes and waste management training.

"Women play a crucial role in environmental stewardship. They are often the primary caregivers and managers of natural resources in their communities.

"It is of paramount importance to therefore empower women to take leadership roles in environmental issues, where their unique perspectives and experiences can be utilised to drive sustainable solutions. I would also like to recognise with immense appreciation the incredible work that is done here in service of this community and environment," she said.

Sadc Environmental patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, Eswatini Queen Inkhosikati LaMashwama, Malawi First Lady Mrs Monica Chakwera, Angolan First Lady Dr Anna Dias, Laurenco, Mrs Chiwenga and Minister Sithembiso Nyoni look at some of the products being made from recycled waste at Geo Pomona waste management during a SADC First Ladies high level meeting on environment in Harare on Saturday

She said it was essential to recognise the critical role that effective waste management plays in safeguarding the planet.

"In an age where environmental challenges loom large, from climate change to pollution, the work being done within this facility is not just about managing waste, it is about creating a sustainable future for generations to come.

"Waste management is not merely a logistical challenge; it is a moral imperative. It reflects our commitment to preserving the earth's resources, protecting public health, and fostering a cleaner, greener environment. Today, we witnessed first-hand how innovation and dedication can transform waste into valuable resources through recycling, composting, and responsible disposal practices," she said.

Environment, Climate and Wildlife Minister Dr Sithembiso Nyoni described waste management as critical across all communities.

"Waste management is very important, especially in our urban areas. In Zimbabwe, a solution that has been found is that every month, every first Friday of the month is clean-up day.

Environmental issues and climate change issues are very much interlinked and they cannot be dealt with by one country alone or by one region alone. They are a global challenge. This is why we are most grateful to our mother of the nation, Dr Mnangagwa who organised this programme so that we share solutions on how we can combat climate change and also take care of our environment. We are very privileged to have our First Lady, Dr Mnangagwa who has been an action patron with solutions," she said.

UNDP resident coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, said the tour of Geo Pomona was important and paid tribute to Dr Mnangagwa for organising the event.

"This tour is important as it occurred on the sidelines of the 44th Sadc Heads of State Summit which represents significant collective efforts in addressing pressing environmental challenges in our region which affects us all, our communities, our ecosystems and our future.

"We are gathered today to stand at the pivotal role on our planet and that calls for urgent action on delivering results. Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, the challenge of environmental degradation, climate change and biodiversity loss is one that belongs to all of us. It is a global crisis with local effects particularly for our beloved southern Africa," he said.

Mr Kallon added: "Our champion, First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, has exemplified transformative leadership in this daunting landscape. With her commendable initiatives, she has mobilised not just her country but also as we are witnessing today, fostered collaboration and to create a unified front.

"Together, we can tackle the pressing environmental and societal challenges we face. Our First Lady, thank you for your consistent leadership and commitment to environmental sustainability which has been instrumental in our collective effort to get to this moment," he said.