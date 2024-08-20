Zimbabwe: Simba Bhora Prevail On Penalties

Simba Bhora progressed to the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup following a nervy 4-3 penalty shoot-out win against Herentals in a first-round match at Wadzanai yesterday.

It was a goalless draw in regulation time as the match registered just four shots on target. The victory extended Simba Bhora's unbeaten at Wadzanai this season.

Simba Bhora crashed out at this stage of this tournament last season, which was their maiden season in the Castle Lager Premiership.

They stumbled 0-1 against Dynamos and they have now advanced to the next stage in their second attempt.

It was an end-to-end match and Simba Bhora coach, Tonderai Ndiraya made an admission that he expected such a battle.

"It was difficult to plan against Herentals and they were also difficult to play with and the final result was proof of that.

"It was not an easy game, they gave us a good run but as the referee blew the final whistle, I knew we were going to win because I have faith in our goalkeeper Talbert Shumba who is good at saving penalties.

"I believe we have the depth to face any team and we just need those few individuals who are lagging to catch up with others for us to achieve our goals," said Ndiraya.

Simba Bhora midfielder Mthokhozisi Msebe ran the show with a memorable display throughout the game as he bossed the proceedings in the middle of the park.

On the other side, Milton Chimedza was difficult to ignore as he was Herentals standout performer.

Chimedza fired the first shot on target which was denied by Shumba in the 32th minute.

Blessing Moyo almost broke the deadlock with a good free kick from range but his attempt went just inches wide leaving Herentals goalie, Takudzwa Chikosi thanking his luck.

Walter Musona was introduced in the 59th minute much to the delight of the Simba Bhora fans but he never seemed to be someone with the required answers.

Herentals dependable midfielder, Godfrey Mukambi was merciless with hard tackles in the centre of the park and he escaped humorous card offenses.

Blessed Kagudu was also impressive on the right side of the visitors' defence as they tried penetration through wing play.

The best chance of the game fell on Simba Bhora's way but Tymon Machope was wasteful as he miscued his effort from close range off a brilliant cross from Roland Kangadzi in the 65th minute.

Second-half substitute, Abubakar Onafide's attempt from close range was saved by Chikosi who was well-positioned to stop the danger in the 82nd minute.

It was hard to tell which team would progress to the next round of the tournament as both teams seemed ready for the match to be decided through a lottery.

In the end, the Students ran out of luck as they produced a dreadful showing which left their fans puzzled during the penalty shootout as they missed three times.

Herentals coach, Paul Benza who is slowly transforming the Students into one of the exciting teams in the Premiership made peace with fate.