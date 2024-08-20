Southern Africa: Zimbabweans Celebrate President's SADC Chairmanship

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa's assumption of the SADC Chairmanship is expected to bring a new era of growth, progress and prosperity in the region, a cross-section of Zimbabweans said yesterday.

In separate interviews, the people said as SADC chairperson, President Mnangagwa is set to play a crucial role in steering the regional bloc towards its set goals of industrialising member countries, as well as ensuring peace, security and stability.

A youthful Mr Elias Gomo of Lower Gweru said the future for the country was bright as more opportunities would be unlocked.

"Zimbabwe's chairmanship of Sadc will pave the way for more opportunities. We are hoping this will create employment opportunities, even for us to become businesspeople.

"Those are our hopes and aspirations as youths," Mr Gomo said.

Mr Francis Mhukayatadza of Honde Valley, congratulated President Mnangagwa, adding that this was an opportunity to expedite development across all sectors.

He added that Zimbabwe needed to continue infrastructure development projects such as roads, airports and border posts to promote regional trade and ensure the seamless movement of goods and people.

Mr Felix Makoni of Mukarakati village in Murehwa said President Mnangagwa's assumption of the SADC chairmanship would enable the country to acquire knowledge and machinery from other countries "leading to high productivity".

"As farmers, we appeal for more boreholes and more dams especially in the Murehwa area, where the majority are failing to do horticultural production and other farming activities due to low water supplies. So we hope to access the equipment from the region."

Ms Agnes Muchetu of Warren Park 1, Harare, said President Mnangagwa will ensure peace and development in the region.

"We are assured of development and peace, since it is the mandate of the chairperson to make sure there is peace and security within the region," she said.

Zimbabwe African National Congress (ZANC) president Mr Timothy Mncube said his party's leadership and supporters "would like to congratulate His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa" on assuming the SADC chairmanship.

"This is a well-deserved recognition of his exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to the region.

"His tireless efforts and commitment to excellence have earned him this esteemed position, and we have no doubt that he will continue to inspire and drive positive change in the region.

"His leadership will undoubtedly bring about a new era of growth, progress, and prosperity in the SADC region.

"Your Excellency, please accept our sincerest congratulations on this outstanding achievement. Once again, congratulations, makorokoto, amhlophe on this remarkable accomplishment," Mr Mncube said.

LEAD president Ms Linda Masarira also said: "Congratulations to Zimbabwe on assuming the chairmanship of SADC, under the leadership of Head of State, President Mnangagwa.

"This milestone presents an opportunity for exemplary leadership, unity, and economic growth. With a united currency, SADC nations can enhance trade and propel the region into an economic powerhouse in Africa.

"This milestone is an opportunity to champion a new era of regional integration and prosperity. Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, we trust that Zimbabwe will promote unity of purpose across all member States.

"Now is the time to take bold steps toward realising a truly borderless SADC region where co-operation thrives and a shared currency strengthens our economies."

Ms Masarira said in unity, SADC can overcome challenges and build a future defined by solidarity and progress.

"We believe that under Zimbabwe's exemplary leadership, SADC will emerge stronger, united, and prepared to lead Africa into a brighter tomorrow," she said.