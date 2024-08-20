Southern Africa: 'We'll Continue Defending Our Rich History, United'

SADC shall continue to defend its rich history and, remain united and indivisible, President Mnangagwa has said.

In his remarks at a State Banquet he hosted for SADC Heads of State and Government and their delegations after their 44th Summit on Saturday, the President said the region was one despite geographical boundaries.

The freedom and independence enjoyed by member states, said President Mnangagwa, should never be taken for granted.

"In spite of being geographically and politically different jurisdictions, we are one people, united under SADC with common aspirations and an intricately linked future.

"Our fraternal bonds are deep and glued together by the precious blood of our Heroes and Heroines who fought for our liberation, independence and freedom. Some of their remains lie in unknown graves in our respective countries.

"In their honour we shall defend our rich liberation heritage. SADC shall forever remain united and indivisible," he said.

President Mnangagwa said achievements made by SADC over the years should be celebrated and never overlooked.

The up-scaling of relations between countries in the region was also of paramount importance, he said.

"This evening provides us with an opportunity to unwind, relax and celebrate the milestones that we have achieved as a region, not just in our meeting today, but over the past years.

"It also provides us a platform to network in a less formal context towards enhancing people to people exchanges and bilateral cooperation.

"I am confident that our shared company tonight will serve, not only to bring the region closer together but, equally importantly, to open up more areas for bilateral cooperation," said President Mnangagwa.

He went on to extend an invitation to the visiting Heads of State and Government and their delegations to visit the country and enjoy the true Zimbabwean experience.

"We would have wished that your schedules permit you, and your delegations, to stay longer and fully experience the warm hospitality of the Zimbabwean people and our "World of wonders and opportunities," with a variety of cultural and tourist attractions," he said.

"You are most welcome to return with your families or business delegations in the future," he said.

The visiting Heads of State and Government toured Geo Pomona Waste Management site and the Museum of African Liberation yesterday.

During the banquet the President said they would have a feel of what Zimbabwe is doing in promoting innovation and ensuring preservation of the continent's rich history.

"At the Geo-Pomona Plant, we will witness the power of innovation in the advancement of the industrialisation agenda and sustainable protection of the environment.

"The Museum of African Liberation, on the other hand, promotes the preservation of the rich liberation heritage of our region and beyond," said President Mnangagwa.

The banquet was a truly joyous festivity as the SADC leaders and their delegations had a feel of Zimbabwean food and music.

Among the performers was Jah Prayzah who gave a scintillating performance.