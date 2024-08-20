Zimbabwe: Miss Universe Jets in Today

19 August 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Entertainment Editor

Reigning Miss Universe, Sheynnis Palacios, is expected in the country today ahead of her familiarisation tour of Zimbabwe.

She will be arriving at 3.30pm at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport together with her management.

The 24-year-old beauty queen will be welcomed by reigning Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube and her princesses together with Miss Universe Zimbabwe board members, Tourism and Hospitality Industry officials, top local models and celebrities, among others.

According to her itinerary, Palacios is billed to meet fellow models and visit local tourist resorts.

In an interview with Miss Universe Zimbabwe national director, Tendai Hunda, Palacios will arrive today ahead of a hectic schedule lined up for her.

Hunda said Palacios will be in the country for five days.

"She will be flying to Victoria Falls on Wednesday to experience Zimbabwean hospitality during her vacation.

"She is expected at the welcome dinner planned for her tomorrow where she will also meet and mingle with some of the modelling gurus.

"The corporate networking dinner, dubbed 'Meet and Greet with Sheynis Palacios', will be held at Siyekhaya Estate in Harare and it is a strictly cocktail dress set up."

Palacios is expected to launch a project before dinner in one of Harare's high-density suburbs.

"We are mobilising modelling enthusiasts to come and welcome the 'queen' who is set to market Zimbabwe. They are all welcome to attend the launch, which will be announced today at a Press conference upon her arrival at the airport. It's a big occasion for Zimbabwe's players in the hospitality industry."

Her visit comes hardly a month after Nicaragua opened its Embassy in Harare as the two countries strengthened their ties.

Palacios was crowned the 2023 Miss Universe, in El Salvador's capital, San Salvador taking over from R'Bonney Gabriel of the US.

Miss Thailand Anntonia Porsild, was the first runner-up while Australian model Moraya Wilson took second place.

Palacios' win marked the first-ever time a Nicaraguan won the Miss Universe contest.

She will hand over the crown in November in Mexico.

She had previously represented Nicaragua in the 2017 Teen Miss Universe pageant, getting a place in the top 10, and in the 2021 Miss World pageant.

Meanwhile, all the attention is now on her maiden tour of Zimbabwe which comes at a time when international celebrities have endorsed the country's tourism sector.

