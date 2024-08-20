Southern Africa: SADC Leaders Tour Geo Pomona, Liberation City

SADC leaders, who were in the country for the 44th Heads of State and Government Summit, yesterday took time off their busy schedules to tour Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited and the Museum of African Liberation, led by their host, President Mnangagwa.

In his address at the Museum of African Liberation, President Mnangagwa, who is the new SADC Chairperson after taking over on Saturday, said African history should never be distorted to suit former colonial masters' interests, but must be accurately documented and secured.

To realise its goals, the President said the African continent should remain resolute in innovation towards total economic emancipation.

Leaders present at the tour included immediate past SADC Chairperson, who is also Angolan President Joao Lourenço, Eswatini's King Mswati III, Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina, Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and SADC Executive Secretary, Mr Elias Magosi.

At the Museum, President Mnangagwa handed over one hectare of land to SADC member States to document their history.

Delivering his keynote address at the SADC Freedom Square located within the Museum of African Liberation, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe remained inspired by its collective national history and the spirit of Pan-Africanism.

"It is, therefore, befitting that I acknowledge the support of SADC member States and that of other countries, in Africa, that enabled the official African Union endorsement of the establishment of the Museum of African Liberation," he said.

"This project is being spearheaded by the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK). My Government will continue to deploy resources and expertise towards the institutionalisation of African narratives and perspectives on the decolonisation of the continent.

"We are aware that the history of our continent has been and continues to be deliberately distorted to suit the parochial interests of our former erstwhile colonial masters. It is the responsibility of our generation to ensure that this important phase in the history of our continent is accurately documented and secured.

"It is time that we set the record straight. Otherwise, history will judge our generation harshly for having watched, with disinterest, while our history is falsified."

President Mnangagwa and his counterparts (from left) outgoing Sadc Chairperson Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Eswatini's King Mswati III, Madagascar's President Andry Rajoelina, President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi of Botswana, Vice Presidents Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi witness the planting and watering of a Warburgia Salutaris tree by Sadc Executive Secretary Elias Magosi after a ground breaking at the Sadc Liberation Square at the Museum of African Liberation in Harare yesterday. - Picture: Kudakwashe Hunda

President Mnangagwa added that the Museum was an affirmation of the liberation struggles of the African continent.

"It should ultimately be the custodian and embodiment of all that which characterised the decolonisation of our respective countries, our region and the entire African continent, including the African diaspora.

"It immortalises our rich African heritage, given its central role as a reservoir of the events and activities that characterised our struggle against foreign domination and exploitation. It should, also, be a source of pride and inspiration to future generations to jealously defend and guard against the encroaching wave of neo-colonialism," he said.

Government, the President said, resolved to avail a hectare of land to Sadc where each member State will construct a monument of the continent's struggle against colonialism.

"Our protracted liberation struggles remain invaluable and imprinted in our psyche at national and regional levels. This can never be erased by those who dehumanised and commodified us. Through timeless projects such as this one we shall jubilantly celebrate the historic victories we scored as a result of our unity and solidarity, for posterity," he said.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Magosi said the attainment of independence was a result of collective efforts by progressive countries.

"No single African country can claim to have attained independence single-handedly. We were in the trenches together," said Mr Magosi, who was standing in for Chairperson of the Sadc Organ on Politics, Defence, Security and Cooperation, who is also Tanzanian President, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Earlier on at Geo Pomona Waste Management, President Mnangagwa said the Sadc region should never flinch from being innovative, but always adapt to the best practices to drive modernisation, industrialisation and development of the bloc.

"Let us never shy away from thinking outside the box, adapting best practices from elsewhere, guided by our own realities. Let us scale up endeavours across all sectors to propel every community into a prosperous future, leaving no one and no place behind.

"To drive the modernisation, industrialisation and development of the region, we remain mindful that Sadc must be built, governed and prayed for by us, its citizens. The weighty responsibility lies with us," he said.

President Mnangagwa said through the new opportunities availed by his Government's waste management strategy, Geo Pomona Waste Management came with the investment, partnering with Government, the City of Harare and local communities.

"This waste to energy initiative has not only addressed the environmental challenges that were caused by this dumpsite, but the plant, once completed, will generate electricity for the national grid.

"This project further dovetails with our theme: Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustainable Economic Growth and Development, towards an Industrialised Sadc," he said.

The President added that Geo Pomona is people-centred, with a large pool of youths and women employed at the company.

"The electricity to be generated here will significantly complement Government efforts to broaden the country's energy mix through optimal power generation from renewable energy sources," he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe's vision is to prioritise environmentally sensitive waste management and disposal systems in all communities.

"Such projects will undoubtedly contribute to creating a cleaner, healthier and prosperous future for all. I hope that this tour has been insightful and that we will draw valuable lessons from each other's experiences," he said.

President Mnangagwa said rapid urbanisation, population growth and increasing mass consumptive patterns continue to produce unprecedented amounts of both household and industrial waste.

"The unintended consequences of high rates of resource consumption have harmed our urban environments, through the production of waste which is beyond the management capacities of most local government and municipal authorities.

"This situation is worsened by limited access to modern disposal technologies and equipment as well as appropriately trained manpower," he said.

Geo Pomona Waste Management chief executive, Dr Dilesh Nguwaya, appreciated the opportunity given to them by Sadc to showcase their innovative ecological model and industrious prowess.

Dr Nguwaya said the magnitude of attention given to them is "exciting and humbling" as Sadc's presence signifies an endorsement of their vision which is to be Southern Africa's first, best and most efficient waste management and power generation project.

"Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited is a legacy footprint of President Mnangagwa's palatable vision of transforming the country into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

"This goes with the main prospect of Sadc's Vision 2050 which is linked to pro-people economic policies. As such, Geo Pomona Waste Management Private Limited congratulates President. Mnangagwa for assuming the Sadc chairmanship role," he said.

The events were also attended by the two Vice Presidents, Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi, Government Ministers, and diplomats accredited to Zimbabwe, among others.