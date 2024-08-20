Kenya: Sakaja Compensates Woodley Residents With Sh900,000 Each to Facilitate Major Housing Project

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has kicked off the transformation of Woodley Estate by compensating residents of 43 housing units with Sh900,000 each.

This move is part of a broader county plan to replace the current structures with modern housing.

During the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the residents, Governor Sakaja announced the development of 1,900 modern housing units, replacing the existing 43 units. The new development will be called "300 Woodley Village."

"This is a significant step in making Nairobi a great city," Sakaja said. "We are replacing the existing units with modern housing to accommodate more people in a better environment."

Construction will begin on 10 acres of the 100-acre Woodley Estate land. The project aims to improve living conditions by providing modern housing.

To support this transition, the county government has allocated KSh 900,000 to each resident for temporary relocation. Sakaja assured that residents would have first priority for the new homes upon completion.

"This is the first time the government has offered such a compensation package," Sakaja emphasized. "Not only will you receive KSh 900,000, but you will also be the first considered for the new homes."

Governor Sakaja instructed the County Executive Committee (CEC) for urban and housing renewal to ensure the project's success, with plans to replicate the model in other areas like Bondeni, Lumumba, and Kariobangi.

"As we begin this project, it must be completed on time and serve as a model for other regions," Sakaja added.

CEC for Urban and Housing Renewal, Patrick Mbogo, reaffirmed the county's commitment to urban renewal. "We are dedicated to providing modern homes for our people," Mbogo said.

Lydia Mathia, Chief Officer for Urban and Housing Renewal, confirmed that the compensation process is a key step in the Woodley Estate housing program. She assured that tenants would be compensated to facilitate their relocation, with vacation notices to follow soon.

"This project marks the beginning of our modern housing initiatives, and we are committed to seeing it through," Mathia stated.

Residents, some of whom have lived in Woodley Estate for decades, expressed optimism about the project. Beatrice Boiti, a resident for over 30 years, praised the MoU, which guarantees priority in the new housing allocation. "After living here for so long, it's time for modern homes that will expand and beautify our city," Boiti said.

Developer Wainana Kinyanjui, overseeing the construction, pledged to complete the project swiftly. "We are grateful for this partnership with the county and will do our best to deliver," Kinyanjui said.

The redevelopment of Woodley Estate is expected to set a precedent for future urban renewal projects across Nairobi, marking a new era of modern housing development in the city.