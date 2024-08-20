Mauritius: VPM Dookun-Luchoomun Highlights the Necessity for the Youth to Grow With Good Values

It is imperative for our youth to grow with a notion of the importance of peace and leadership as this will contribute to creating a more jovial and inclusive society for them in the future.

The Vice-Prime Minister (VPM), Minister of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, made this statement, today at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute Auditorium in Moka, during an award ceremony organised for students of State and private schools who have participated in three international contests.

The Secretary General of the Mauritius National Commission for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Prof. Kiran Bhujun, and other personalities were also present on this occasion.

VPM Dookun-Luchoomun observed that these competitions provided the youth with an opportunity to showcase their analytical and critical thinking skills, as well as their creativity. These activities, she pointed out, are good tools to instil values such as peace, understanding, tolerance and mutual respect in young people, especially since Mauritius is a multicultural country.

She underlined that a great number of students participated in these contests and demonstrated, through their drawings, video clips and projects, that they are aware of certain scourges affecting society. She further reminded that the aim of these international contests is in line with one of the objectives of the educational reform which is to promote the integral development of children and their capacity to express themselves.

About the contests and the winners

The three international contests in which Mauritian students participated are:

The UNESCO Peace Competition in collaboration with France TV, for which 26 entries were received in the four categories, namely Sing for Peace, Film for Peace, Photograph for Peace, and Slam for Peace. Some 22 artworks from Mauritius (Nine primary and 13 secondary schools) were finalists for the International UNESCO Peace Competition 2023 in the various categories.

The International Kids Arts Contest of the Museum of Cycladic Art - Greece. Some 237 students of primary and secondary schools aged between four to 15 years old participated in this contest in May 2024 and were invited to draw images of their everyday lives that they would like to leave as a personal footprint to future generations.

The International Competition, L'Institut Mondial d'Art de la Jeunesse- Centre pour L'UNESCO. This competition aimed to promote the recognition of childhood and youth and to work towards their inscription in the memory of Humanity, based on educational, cultural and scientific activities organised in the international ideal of UNESCO.

The winners are as follows:

UNESCO Peace Competition in collaboration with France TV:

The First Prize in the category Film for Peace went to participants from Swami Vivekananda State Secondary School. They received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 from the Ministry, as well as a Trophée Parfumée and certificates of participation from the UNESCO.

The First Prize in the category Photograph for Peace was bagged by participants from Professor Basdeo Bissoondoyal College Girls. They received a cash prize of Rs 10,000 from the Ministry, as well as a shield and certificates of participation from the UNESCO.

International Kids Arts Contest of the Museum of Cycladic Art - Greece:

Ms Afiyah Sufiya Oaris of Ebene State Secondary School Girls received the First Prize in the category 'Junior school Level 1', leading to a cash prize of Rs 5,000 from the Ministry and a certificate of participation.

Ms Inder Sfiyah of Ebene State Secondary School Girls was awarded the Third Prize in the category 'Grade 6 School'. She received a cast prize of Rs 3,000 from the Ministry and a certificate of participation.