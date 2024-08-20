Uganda: High Court Fails to Connect With Molly Katanga in Luzira

KAMPALA — The High Court in Kampala has again postponed the high-profile murder trial of Molly Katanga, accused of killing her husband Henry Katanga.

The resumption of the trial was hindered by technical difficulties that prevented the court from connecting with the prime suspect, Ms Katanga, who has been permitted to attend the hearing via videoconferencing from Luzira Prison.

Court officials attempted to connect with Ms Katanga remotely, but persistent glitches led to an adjournment of the proceedings until tomorrow.

Should the technical problems continue, the court maybe prompted to ask Ms Katanga to attend trial in person.

The prosecution is trying to string together their charges that Ms Katanga, who suffered life-threatening injuries to the had and was found unconscious in the bedroom, shot her husband dead.

She maintains her innocence in the case in which her two daughters, Patricia Kakwanzi and Martha Nkwanzi, join her in the dock as accomplices.

Richard Ambayo, a pathologist who conducted the postmortem on late Henry Katanga, was scheduled to testify as the seventh witness in the trial.

He will return to the stand tomorrow to provide his testimony.

Molly Katanga's remote participation was granted after she informed the court that she remains in poor health, citing complications from over five surgeries related to her injuries sustained during the attack that resulted in her husband's death.

Prosecution lead Jonathan Muwaganya expressed frustration over the delay, accusing the defense of deliberately obstructing the trial's progress.

"The defense's continual delays are unacceptable and appear to be a tactic to prolong the proceedings," Muwaganya stated.

The court's next session is anticipated to clarify whether Molly Katanga will need to appear in person, depending on the resolution of the ongoing technical issues.

The court's decision tomorrow will be pivotal in determining the future course of the trial, as both sides prepare for what is likely to be a heated exchange of arguments.