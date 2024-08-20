Uganda: UWA Reopens Margherita Peace Hike On Mount Rwenzori

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has reopened hiking activities to Margherita Peak in Rwenzori Mountains National Park .

UWA stated that safety measures have now been improved to safeguard all hikers.

A standout improvement is the "construction of a bridge spanning the crevasse in the Margherita glacier," UWA announced.

They emphasized that this bridge, along with the additional climbing ropes installed in collaboration with park partners, will allow for secure navigation through the trail's most treacherous sections.

"With these safety measures now established, hiking to Margherita Peak can confidently resume," UWA declared.

The authority is optimistic that these enhancements will offer a safer and more thrilling experience for adventurers aiming to conquer one of Africa's most iconic summits.

"We continue to encourage visitors to explore not only Margherita Peak but also the other stunning peaks within Rwenzori Mountains National Park, including Mount Speke, Mount Baker, and Cheptegei Peak on the Stanley Range. Each of the routes to these peaks offers a unique adventure, showcasing the breathtaking beauty and diversity of the Rwenzori Mountains," said.

UWA says it will maintain close monitoring of the hiking routes to ensure ongoing safety and will provide updates as needed.