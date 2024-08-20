Uganda: UBL Slashes Prices for Pilsner Lager

In a move to reward it's loyal consumers, Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) has announced a price reduction on one of its iconic beer brand, Pilsner Lager.

Starting today, the beloved local beer will be sold at a recommended retail price of shs 3,000, marking a significant price cut that promises to enhance the enjoyment of this classic beverage for Ugandans across the country.

According to Edgar Kihumuro the Pilsner Lagar Brand Manager, the price cut comes

as part of UBL's ongoing efforts to make its locally produced products more accessible to a wider range of customers while supporting local business growth.

"Pilsner is one of our beloved beer brands, and this price cut enables us to extend the spirit of celebration to our customers who can now enjoy their favourite and high- quality beer at a reduced price,"said Kihumuro.

Over the years, Pilsner Lager has not only been a premium beer in Uganda's beer market but has also driven business expansion due to its high quality and broad appeal among beer enthusiasts.

"I encourage all our customers to take advantage of this price reduction to continue

enjoying this great-tasting beer," Kihumuro added.