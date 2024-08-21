Zimbabwe: Government Bans Riverbed Mining

Zimbabwe is hosting the annual summit of the 16-nation Southern African Development Community, or SADC.

Cabinet considered and noted the review of the 44th SADC Summit which objectively reviewed the preparatory works, achievements made, challenges faced and valuable lessons that can be drawn for improving planning of future events, as presented by the acting chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Task Force on Preparations for Hosting the summit, the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable July Moyo.

Cabinet joins the nation in congratulating President Mnangagwa on assuming the chairmanship and for successfully hosting the 44th SADC Summit on August 17. All member states were represented at Heads of State and Government or other appropriate high-ranking levels. A total of 2 306 delegates were accredited during the SADC Industrialisation Week and 3 041 during the summit. The accreditation proceeded flawlessly under secure conditions.

Cabinet is pleased that the scope of works targeted for the Greater Harare in preparation for the Summit were well done. These included the following projects and progress:

The rehabilitation of major city roads that link the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport to hotel;

Internal and external works on the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport VVIP Pavilion.

The refurbishment of floors hotels;

Installation of Standby generators to ensure sustainable power supply;

Internet connectivity, mobile network coverage, and delivery of ICT equipment and services to host a seamless Summit; were provided as per SADC ICT guidelines;

Infrastructure and platforms to allow hosting of hybrid meetings and interpretation services were installed at Parliament, the main venue of the summit, the University of Zimbabwe, Geo Pomona and Museum of African Liberation;

The SADC Industrialisation Week was a resounding success, with over 3 500 local, regional and international participants registering for the event, as well as the Public Lecture delivered by President Mnangagwa at the University of Zimbabwe which was live-streamed.

In general, media coverage was well provided by both private and public media and generated the needed education and awareness, while other events such as the SADC Tourism Night and tour of Geo Pomona and the Museum of African Liberation were well executed; and

Media houses and citizens did a marvellous job on cleaning and beautification of the city.

Cabinet noted that there is need to sustain the momentum created across the board and agreed as follows:

That all outstanding projects and programmes be completed;

That the building of the New City in Mt. Hampden be accelerated ;

That the ITF-SADC Committee and sub-committees remain active and committed to the implementation of the projects and programmes under their purview as well as manage envisaged SADC meetings.

REPORT ON THE FOOD DEFICIT MITIGATION STRATEGY, URBAN CASH TRANSFER PROGRAMME AND MOVEMENT OF GRAIN

Cabinet considered and noted the report on the Food Deficit Mitigation Strategy, Urban Cash Transfer Programme and Movement of Grain as presented by the Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, Honourable July Moyo.

The nation is informed that out of the targeted 6 140 924 beneficiaries, 5 479 704.51 received food assistance in the first three months, being May to July 2024 food distributions blitz and this translated to 89,2 percent. The Grain Movement Command Centre has worked tirelessly to ensure that food insecure people received the requisite assistance.

Cabinet advises that Government is now in the 2nd Cycle of the Blitz Grain distribution where a total of 6 215 775 beneficiaries are set to be received assistance from August 6 to 31 October 31.

REPORT ON THE RELOCATION OF MATABELELAND NORTH PROVINCIAL OFFICES FROM BULAWAYO METROPOLITAN PROVINCE TO MATABELELAND NORTH PROVINCE, LUPANE CENTRE

Cabinet considered the report on the relocation of Matabeleland North Provincial Offices from Bulawayo Metropolitan Province to Lupane Centre, as presented by the Honourable Vice President Col (Rtd) KCD Mohadi.

The Vice President visited Lupane Centre in Matabeleland North Province on the 20th of June 2024 to establish the state of readiness of the civil servant housing units and the Government complex offices for occupancy while also checking on the status of the construction work at the Lupane Provincial Hospital.

The civil servants' houses are 90 percent complete while Government complex is complete. The houses can be immediately completed, while the Government Offices can also be utilized before the end of the third quarter of 2024. Fifty-five Government officials have volunteered to immediately relocate to Lupane and are ready to move. A total of 19 houses have already been allocated to the 55 Government officials from the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies for the relocation. Accordingly, the public will be served from the Provincial Capital, Lupane with effect from September 1.

UPDATE ON ALLUVIAL MINING AND REHABILITATION OF DEGRADED RIVERS

Cabinet considered and approved the report on Alluvial Mining and Rehabilitation of Degraded Rivers, which was presented by Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr Anxious Masuka, as chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Mining and Environment.

Cabinet noted that, ever-since its commencement in 2011 across the country's rural provinces, large-scale and mechanical alluvial mining or riverbed mining has resulted in water pollution, siltation, degradation of river channels and disruption of riverine ecosystems.

Cabinet directed that riverbed mining be banned with immediate effect.

PROGRESS REPORTS ON THE 2ND 100-DAY CYCLE OF 2024

Cabinet received reports on progress made in the implementation of priority projects for the Second 100-Day Cycle of 2024, as presented by the Ministers of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; and Primary and Secondary Education.

The Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Honourable Professor Mthuli Ncube highlighted the following achievements for programmes under his purview:

Timeous disbursement was made for employment costs, social protection funds and for capital expenditure on rehabilitation, irrigation schemes, presidential borehole drilling, strategic grain reserve, and transfers to provincial and local authorities;

The Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review and the 2025 Budget strategy paper were presented to Parliament;

Significant progress has been recorded in the implementation of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards (IPSAS).

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Honourable Torerayi Moyo reported that the following progress has been recorded on projects under his purview:

A total of 35 schools were registered;

Upgrading of school infrastructure was done at the following schools: Ruvimbo Primary in Makonde District of Mashonaland West Province; Mariga Primary in Mbire District, and BSPZ offices of Mazowe District in Mashonaland Central Province; Shabani Primary in Zvishavane District and Progress 2 College in Gweru District of Midlands Province; Southerton and Lochnivar Primary Schools in High Glen District, Houghton Park Primary in Mbare/Hatfield District, Tashinga Primary, and Support Unit Secondary in Epworth/Tafara District and Belvedere Primary in Warren Park/Mabelreign District of Harare;

In order to increase the uptake of science, technology, engineering and mathematics subjects, 10 science laboratories were constructed, equipped and re-tooled across the country; and

Regarding the construction of sustainable and affordable boarding facilities, the construction of a girls hostel to house 150 learners at Kondo High School in Guruve District, Mashonaland Central Province is at 35 percent of completion.

UPDATE ON PREPARATIONS FOR THE 2024 ZIMBABWE AGRICULTURAL SHOW

Cabinet considered the report on the 114th edition of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show to be held from August 26-31 as presented by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr AJ Masuka.

The Show which will be running under the theme "Cultivating Prosperity: Growing business. Innovating for change. Nurturing our future," will feature sections such as agri-produce drawing entrants from winners of Provincial Shows, tobacco, cotton and livestock. To date,430 exhibitors have taken space compared to 410 exhibitors last year. Foreign exhibitors from India; South Africa; Zambia; Pakistan; Eswatini; Japan; Russia; Mozambique; China; Malawi; and Tanzania have already confirmed their participation.

The show will also feature the National Agribusiness Conference; Environmental, Social and Governance Conference; Research for Agricultural Excellence Indaba; and Diplomatic Network Business Conference. In terms of sports and entertainment, several artistes and musicians have been lined up.

RATIFICATION OF THE 2005 SADC PROTOCOL ON THE FACILITATION OF MOVEMENT OF PERSONS

Cabinet considered and approved for ratification the SADC Protocol on the Facilitation of Movement of Persons, 2005, which was presented by the Attorney-General.

The protocol seeks to fulfil the objectives of the SADC Treaty, which requires SADC to develop among member states policies aimed at the progressive elimination of obstacles to the free movement of capital and labour, goods and services, and of the people of the region generally.

Zimbabwe has already promulgated and implemented laws and policies in line with the purpose of the protocol such as the National Migration Policy, SADC UNIVISA pilot group, Memorandum of Understanding between the Department of Immigration and Interpol, and the ongoing deployment and implementation of the Online Border Management System (OBMS) which, among others, enables convenient and secure entry facilitation and monitoring of migrants.

The protocol mandates state parties to ensure that travel is made easy through making passports and travel documents readily available and in acceptable form to their citizens and to cooperate in order to harmonise travel across the state party.

REPORT ON THE OFFICIAL VISIT TO THE REPUBLIC OF RWANDA FOR THE INAUGURATION OF THE PRESIDENT OF RWANDA: 11TH AUGUST, 2024

Cabinet received and noted the Report the President's Official Visit to the Republic of Rwanda for the Inauguration of the President of Rwanda on August 11 as presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Frederick Shava.

President Mnangagwa attended the inauguration ceremony for the President of Rwanda, His Excellency Paul Kagame at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali. A total of 21 countries were represented at the Head of States and Government level.

In his inauguration speech, President Kagame undertook to: defend the constitution and serve the people of Rwanda loyally; consolidate national unity; maintain peace in the country and in the region; and implored African people to work together for the common good of the continent.

His Excellency the President, Dr. Cde E.D Mnangagwa held a number of meetings with President Kagame. Zimbabwe's attendance at the highest level is significant as it solidifies the existing excellent bilateral relations between the two countries.

REPORT ON THE OPENING OF THE CONSULATE BUILDING IN JOPHANNESBURG AND LAUNCH OF THE E-PASSPORT BIOMETRIC ENROLMENT CENTRE: 25TH JULY, 2024

Cabinet received and noted the Report on the Opening of the Consulate Building in Johannesburg and Launch of the e-Passport Biometric Enrolment Centre on 25th July, 2024 as presented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Honourable Dr. Frederick Shava.

The Consulate Building in Johannesburg was officially handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade on 25th July, 2024. The handover marks a significant milestone of the Second Republic's drive to bring Government services close to the people under a decent environment. The handover further demonstrates that Government is mindful of the needs of the diaspora community who equally deserve the convenience that is enjoyed by those in Zimbabwe.

The e-Passport Biometric Enrolment Centre was launched on 25th July, 2024 by the symbolic giving of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade a replica of the e-passport.