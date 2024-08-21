Kenya: 9 Popular Must Visit Nightclubs in Nairobi - Where to Go for a Good Night (2024)

Nairobi is truly the central sherehe city, and why not? We are a vibe. From pulsating beats that keep the dance floor alive to chic lounges where you can sip on your favorite drinks among the coolest company, there's something for everyone seeking the perfect night out. We love a good hangout, and no matter what we're going through, there's always time for sherehe.

Whether you're a seasoned club-goer or someone looking to discover the hottest spots for a memorable evening, here's a guide to some of the most popular venues currently offering a vibrant mix of music, energy, and style, drawing the biggest crowds in Nairobi.

Over the last three months, we visited various nightclubs and spoke with leading DJs, patrons, and entertainment managers in Nairobi before finalizing this list. From the vibe to the music, ambiance, and club-goers, these spots are a must if you're looking for a SHEREHE that's unforgettable and will leave you wanting more. These clubs draw in the numbers, attracting Nairobi's most popular DJs and a lively crowd.

Nairobi Nightlife Uncovered: 9 Popular Night Clubs You Must Visit This Year (In No Particular Order)

The Bar Next Door - Location: Northern Bypass, Kiambu Rd

Quiver Lounge and Grill - Location: Ngong Rd, Kilimani

The Tunnel - Location: Pili Trade Centre, Mombasa Rd

Carabona Lounge - Location: Kiambu Rd

Club 213 - Location: Lavington Business Hub, Opposite Lavington Mall

Whiskey Haven, Kmall 1st Floor, Kiambu Rd

The Embassy Lounge - Location: Thika Rd

Covo Club- Location: Exit 10 Kahawa Sukari, Thika Road Nairobi

The Arena Lounge and Club - Location: Takoradi Mall

(Pictures courtesy of Instagram & Facebook)