South Africa: 'The Water Was Like Thunder' - Riverlands Communities Devastated After Four Dams Burst in Two Weeks

Riverlands residents near Malmesbury, Western Cape, are trying to piece their lives together and salvage their belongings after three dams located in Dassenberg burst almost two weeks ago, with a fourth bursting on Saturday, causing huge floods. Community members don't have potable water, electricity or proper roads. Some lost their homes.



'The water was like thunder. My sister and her five-year-old son were taken by the water down the road with the stream until the train rail and they grabbed the train line... It's a very long distance.

"They were taken to the hospital. The five-year-old had a bit of water in his lungs. He was monitored and my sister was badly scratched, bruised and was booked off work," says Runita Swarts (44) of the floods on 8 August 2024 in Riverlands.

The wall of one of the dams on a property known as Dassenberg had breached, affecting two neighbouring dams and resulting in severe flooding in parts of Riverlands, Chatsworth and Dassenberg, outside Malmesbury.

On Saturday, 17 August 2024, Riverlands residents were again affected after work by the Department of Water and Sanitation at a fourth dam, which resulted in a flash flood.

The impact of the floods has left some residents without proper shelter after their houses were destroyed. A few residents' furniture, such as washing machines, stoves, fridges, beds and couches were washed away and destroyed.

On Tuesday, 20 August, Daily Maverick spoke to residents living...