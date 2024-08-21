South Africa: Getting Anti-HIV Pills, Jabs From Your Pharmacy Could Help Slow New Infections - Why Is It Not Allowed in SA?

20 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Angela Tembo and Tsitsi Nyamuzihwa

Since July 2023, a small revolution has been taking place at Mays Chemist in Melville, Johannesburg that could make a real difference to HIV prevention in South Africa. But because of a drawn-out court case, a valuable opportunity to slow down new HIV infections in the country may be lost, researchers say.

Mays Chemist is a bright, bustling pharmacy on Main Road in Melville, Johannesburg. Since July 2023, a small revolution has been taking place there - one that could make a real difference to HIV prevention in South Africa.

With the support of pharmacists and an in-house nurse, 210 people have started getting PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) here, which is medication that can protect someone from contracting HIV. PrEP has been available in South Africa since 2016, and more than a million people have already started taking it to help protect them against HIV infection.

So why are the new clients getting their medication from Mays so important?

Because they're taking part in a project that's looking at whether letting people obtain HIV prevention medicines from healthcare facilities that are part of their everyday routines, such as pharmacies that are near to where they work, study or shop, can work. (At the moment, someone has to go to a government clinic or hospital to get PrEP.)

So far, the project has proven popular - more than 1,200 people across 10 pharmacies have started PreP.

The medicine is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.