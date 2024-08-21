South Africa: Ego Squared - - From One Strongman to Another, Shivambu's Road May Prove to Be a Rocky One

21 August 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

While Floyd Shivambu's decision to leave the EFF and join MK marks a major change in our opposition politics, it also highlights a fundamental issue that both parties will have to deal with -- resolving the tension between the egos of their leaders and the best interests of their parties.

Floyd Shivambu's defection from the EFF to MK last week was one of SA's big political shocks of the past few years, coming so suddenly and with so little warning.

It also points to a much bigger problem in our opposition politics concerning these two groupings.

Both parties revolve almost entirely around the personality of their leaders.

MK radiates the impression that it is all about former President Jacob Zuma. Its members and MPs have chanted "Zuma" many times.

The same is true for the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema. Just this week, his supporters chanted his name when he gave a speech in Orlando, Soweto.

While this has happened in the ANC before (particularly when Zuma was its leader), it is much rarer in other parties (one cannot think of a time when DA members have chanted the name of their leaders).

Some commentators have pointed out that Shivambu has organisational prowess, but this is the real problem that someone with his level of self-regard will have to overcome.

Political parties are often defined by the simple question of whether their leaders allow others in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.