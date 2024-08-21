South Africa: Ego Squared - - From One Strongman to Another, Shivambu's Road May Prove to Be a Rocky One

While Floyd Shivambu's decision to leave the EFF and join MK marks a major change in our opposition politics, it also highlights a fundamental issue that both parties will have to deal with -- resolving the tension between the egos of their leaders and the best interests of their parties.

Floyd Shivambu's defection from the EFF to MK last week was one of SA's big political shocks of the past few years, coming so suddenly and with so little warning.

It also points to a much bigger problem in our opposition politics concerning these two groupings.

Both parties revolve almost entirely around the personality of their leaders.

MK radiates the impression that it is all about former President Jacob Zuma. Its members and MPs have chanted "Zuma" many times.

The same is true for the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema. Just this week, his supporters chanted his name when he gave a speech in Orlando, Soweto.

While this has happened in the ANC before (particularly when Zuma was its leader), it is much rarer in other parties (one cannot think of a time when DA members have chanted the name of their leaders).

Some commentators have pointed out that Shivambu has organisational prowess, but this is the real problem that someone with his level of self-regard will have to overcome.

Political parties are often defined by the simple question of whether their leaders allow others in...