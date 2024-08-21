South Africa: Arrests After 'Ammo' Burglary At Western Cape Police Base Reminiscent of 1998 Gang Theft

Three suspects have been arrested after a burglary at a cop base in Faure in the Western Cape, the same vicinity where a group including ex-Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie stole guns and ammunition in 1998.

Arrests have been made in connection with a burglary that was discovered about a week ago at a police base in the Western Cape where items including "non-lethal ammunition" and a "gas canister launcher" were stolen.

The break-in happened at the Public Order Police base in Faure between Strand and Stellenbosch.

It adds to cases around the country in which police premises have been targeted over the years.

Daily Maverick understands that on 12 August 2024, it was discovered that the Faure police premises had been burgled and that a cage in which a firearm safe was kept had been broken into.

According to information not officially released by SAPS, but which comes from within the service, stun and smoke grenades were among the stolen items.

'Brazen burglary'

On Tuesday, Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut announced a breakthrough in the case, saying three suspects - two men and a woman - were arrested on Monday evening.

"[Cape Town suburb of] Kleinvlei detectives joined forces with the Anti-Gang Unit...