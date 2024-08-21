Tunisia: Prime Minister Kamel Madouri Meets Chinese Ambassador to Discuss Upcoming China-Africa Forum

20 August 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, August 20 — Prime Minister Kamel Madouri met Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wan Li at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on Tuesday to discuss Tunisia's participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6.

The forum, themed "Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future", will be attended by African heads of state and government, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Premier Madouri praised the excellent relations between the two countries and the momentum they have gained on the occasion of the historic state visit of the President of the Republic to the People's Republic of China, noting that diplomatic relations between the two countries date back to 1964.

He pointed to Tunisia's keenness to develop these relations and seize the opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the economic field, to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador praised the existing level of cooperation between Tunisia and China, stressing his country's willingness to continue working together and to enhance the level of cooperation between the two countries and their future prospects.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.