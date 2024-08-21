Tunisia: Prime Minister Kamel Madouri Meets Chinese Ambassador to Discuss Upcoming China-Africa Forum

Tunis, August 20 — Prime Minister Kamel Madouri met Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wan Li at the Government Palace in the Kasbah on Tuesday to discuss Tunisia's participation in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) to be held in Beijing from September 4 to 6.

The forum, themed "Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future", will be attended by African heads of state and government, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

Premier Madouri praised the excellent relations between the two countries and the momentum they have gained on the occasion of the historic state visit of the President of the Republic to the People's Republic of China, noting that diplomatic relations between the two countries date back to 1964.

He pointed to Tunisia's keenness to develop these relations and seize the opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the economic field, to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

For his part, the Chinese Ambassador praised the existing level of cooperation between Tunisia and China, stressing his country's willingness to continue working together and to enhance the level of cooperation between the two countries and their future prospects.