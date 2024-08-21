Libya: Status Quo 'Not Sustainable' in Increasingly Unstable Libya, Security Council Hears

Recent "unilateral acts" by rival sides in Libya have led to a rapid deterioration in political and economic stability coupled with rising insecurity, a senior UN official in the country told the Security Council on Tuesday.

Stephanie Koury, Deputy Special Representative and Officer-in-Charge of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said these developments "have increased tension, further entrenched institutional and political divisions and complicated efforts for a negotiated political solution."

UNSMIL is working to promote de-escalation, and she stressed the need for the Council's support.

"The status quo is not sustainable," she said. "In the absence of renewed political talks leading to a unified government and elections, you see where this is heading - greater political financial and security instability, entrenched political and territorial divisions, and greater domestic and regional instability."

One country, two governments

Libya remains divided between two rival administrations. The internationally recognized Government of National Unity (GNU) is based in the northwestern city of Tripoli and led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, while the Government of National Stability (GNS) is based in the east.

The GNU receives advisory support from the High Council of State (HSC), and the eastern government is backed by the House of Representatives (HoR) and the so-called Libyan National Army (LNA).

Ms. Koury said the past two months have seen unilateral security moves by both the LNA and forces affiliated to the GNU, sparking mobilization by the other side.

Heavy armed clashes

Additionally, heavy clashes between two armed groups broke out in Tajoura, east of Tripoli, on 9 August, resulting in deaths, injuries to civilians and the destruction of property. Local mediation efforts were able to defuse the situation.

"Unilateral actions by political and security figures are also undermining stability in other ways," she added.

"Unilateral attempts to unseat the Central Bank Governor are met with countervailing attempts to maintain him. Attempts to unseat the Prime Minister and his Government are met with attempts to maintain him."

Similar actions are also causing problems and instability in the economic sphere.

Budget battle

Following months of efforts to develop a unified budget - with representatives from the east, west and south participating - the HoR adopted a supplementary budget allocation last month that was "submitted unilaterally by the House of Representatives-designated government," she said, which western leaders denounced.

She noted that efforts to change the Central Bank Governor continue. Libya's Presidency Council recently issued a decision to name a new Governor and form a Board of Directors, which the HoR rejected.

"These efforts are fueled by the perception that the Central Bank is not acting in a manner transparent and with fair governance to both east and the west in terms of allocation of resources," she said.

De-escalation and dialogue

Ms. Koury reported that UNSMIL and UN Member States have been actively working to diffuse the situation.

"As a first step, UNSMIL is working to help facilitate an overall de-escalation and is proposing talks to develop a set of confidence building measures between all parties to bring an end to unilateral actions and create a more conducive environment for resuming the political process," she said.

"Among other things, these types of measures would aim at ending unilateral actions and commitment to that, restoring confidence in the Central Bank, ensuring that moves by military and security actors are coordinated so as to prevent mobilization and fears among others."

Libyans frustrated and fearful

Meanwhile, Libyans are frustrated with the status quo in their country and the toll it is taking on their lives.

"Many express fear now about war once again erupting around clashes between armed groups. They also express fear about their ability to speak, share their political views, in a space free from threats. Youth do not see a future, except to try to leave. This is not acceptable."

She told the Council that UNSMIL is using its good office's role with focus on helping to de-escalate tensions, preserving stability and fostering confidence building measures, and preparing for the convening of Libyan-led political talks.

"Advancing the political process, while maintaining stability, is the key priority for UNSMIL", she said, telling ambassadors, "I count on your support to take this forward."

Local elections progressing

Despite the difficult context, local elections are moving forward and expected to take place in mid-October. Roughly 210,000 people have registered to vote and distribution of voter cards, as well as registration of candidates, began on 18 August.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines International Organisations Conflict Libya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Unfortunately, female turnout remains relatively low, constituting only 30 per cent of the registered voters," Ms. Koury said.

"I am also concerned there will be low participation of women as candidates," she added, calling for more proactive measures to address the "many hurdles" they face, including intimidation, online violence and verbal attacks.

Extremist groups and organized crime

Turning to other matters, Ms. Khoury said extremist organizations maintain access and presence in Libya by leveraging their connections with local and transnational organized crime.

This growing relationship is particularly concerning as weapons have reportedly been coming into the country, in violation of an arms embargo.

On the humanitarian front, she reported that flooding in southwestern Libya on 16 August displaced an estimated 5,800 people. The UN Country Team has responded, dispatching humanitarian supplies, in coordination with the authorities.

The number of Sudanese refugees in Libya has also risen to 97,000 following the outbreak of war in April 2023. Most are arriving in al-Kurfa, where they face challenging conditions, however a UN plan for the refugees is only 21 per cent funded.