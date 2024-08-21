Sudan: Mother of Mercy Hospital - a Lifeline in Sudan's Nuba Mountains

Kadugli — In the remote Nuba Mountains of Sudan's South Kordofan region, the Mother of Mercy Hospital has become a critical lifeline for thousands. Established in March 2008, the hospital has expanded from an 80-bed facility into a 485-bed referral centre, serving not only the Nuba Mountains but also the wider surrounding regions.

In an interview conducted by Mandila Yaqub and posted on Facebook yesterday, Dr Tom Catena, the hospital's Medical Director, detailed the origins of the facility. In 2000, Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu, requested the diocese to build a hospital for the liberated areas. This request led to the founding of what is now the preeminent medical facility in the area.

Dr Catena, a New York-based Catholic physician, was honoured with the 2017 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity for his extraordinary humanitarian work. The $1 million prize, granted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative, recognises individuals making significant contributions in crisis zones. Dr. Catena donated the prize money to organisations including the African Mission Healthcare Foundation and the Catholic Medical Mission Board. His work was also highlighted in the 2016 documentary "The Heart of Nuba."

Operating in the Nuba Mountains poses immense challenges. Dr Catena noted that procuring drugs, supplies, and fuel is difficult and expensive. "It's very difficult to get drugs and supplies out here," he said. The hospital also faces challenges in retaining a dedicated staff due to the harsh conditions.

To ensure the hospital's future, Dr Catena and his team have focused on training local medical professionals. They have sent around 80 people for training in various medical fields and have established local training programs for clinical officers and midwives. "Our clinical officers are finishing their second year, and by next year, they will be out doing internships," he said.

With the ongoing conflict showing no signs of abating and new logistical hurdles threating the hospital day-to-day function, Dr Catena remains optimistic about the hospital's future. "Despite the problems in Sudan, despite the chaos all around us, we've been determined from the very beginning to keep pushing forward," he stated.

The Mother of Mercy Hospital continues to be a beacon of hope in one of the world's most challenging environments, with its dedicated staff working tirelessly to provide essential medical care to those in need.

