Mauritius: Prime Minister Jugnauth Officially Inaugurates Saj Hospital

The Sir Anerood Jugnauth (SAJ) Hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and top-notch healthcare services, was inaugurated, this afternoon, by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, in Constance, Flacq.

Attendees at the event included the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo; the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Kumar Singh Jagutpal; several Ministers; Members of Parliament; the High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Mrs K. Nandini Singla; the Acting Deputy Director General of Kuwait Fund for Arab Development, Miss Eman Al- Abdulrazzak; the Director General of Loan Operations Department from Saudi Fund for Development, Mr Abdula Al Saeef; Lady Sarojini Jugnauth; and other eminent personalities.

In his keynote address, Prime Minister Jugnauth noted that the inauguration of the SAJ Hospital, the largest in the Indian Ocean, represents a significant milestone for Mauritius, reflecting Government's dedication to enhancing healthcare. He pointed out Government's commitment to delivering advanced healthcare services through modern infrastructure and well-trained personnel but nevertheless encouraged citizens to maintain their health through regular physical exercise.

Moreover, the Prime Minister paid tribute to late SAJ, acknowledging his role in diversifying the Mauritian economy and creating new sectors. He spoke about SAJ's belief in social justice and the principle that there should be no disparity between town and village. Mr Jugnauth also announced plans for further developments, including Phase 2 of the project, which will cost approximately Rs 1.7 billion and serve as Mauritius' first training hospital.

Speaking about financial assistance offered to the population,

Prime Minister Jugnauth also declared that investments are being made to improve the quality of life. On this note, he seized the opportunity to announce that the Pay Research Bureau's report, expected in December 2025, will be implemented as from January 2025, with civil servants receiving a one-year arrears payment by the end of next year.

For his part, Minister Jagutpal stressed that the SAJ Hospital stands as a tribute to late Sir Anerood Jugnauth, whose leadership was pivotal in driving economic change in Mauritius. He reassured that the hospital will feature not only modern infrastructure but also high-quality medical services. Highlighting that the hospital will be equipped with advanced technology and staffed by well-trained personnel, Minister Jagutpal assured that the healthcare needs of the population will be effectively addressed.

Furthermore, the Health Minister detailed the specific medical facilities and equipment that will be provided and underscored Government's commitment to comprehensive and state-of-the-art care. He thus reminded that, following the COVID-19 pandemic, Government has intensified its focus on various sectors, with special attention to healthcare. He also spoke about the strategies and measures implemented during the pandemic to protect public health and ensure that the healthcare system remained robust.

It is recalled that phases 1 and 2 of the project are funded by the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, and the Saudi Fund for Development, amounting to around Rs 4.3 billion. The first phase alone has been allocated Rs 2.6 billion, highlighting the strong partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Mauritius. This phase will establish a hospital that provides advanced and comprehensive healthcare services to the people of Mauritius.

The SAJ Hospital features a ground floor and six additional levels, offering approximately 500 beds for hospitalised patients. It will provide advanced medical services with CT scans, MRI, X-rays, fluoroscopy, mammography, and panoramic X-rays. The hospital includes 10 operation rooms, of which four are currently operational, and has a capacity of 60 ICU beds. A designated area for stroke rehabilitation is also available, along with a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, nursery, and Special Baby Care Unit for infants. Moreover, 35 dialysis machines will support around 100 dialysis treatments per day.