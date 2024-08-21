Algeria: Presidential Election - Anie Reminds Candidates to Open Campaign Bank Accounts

21 August 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The National Independent Authority for Elections (ANIE) reminded on Tuesday the candidates for the September 7 presidential election of the obligation to open a bank account for the electoral campaign for all income and expenses, as incorrect keeping of this account may lead to rejection of reimbursement later.

In its statement, ANIE noted that Article 108 of the organic law on the electoral system states that "every candidate for the presidential election must open and maintain an electoral campaign account, with the responsibility for setting it up assigned to the campaign treasurer designated by the candidate."

This account includes "daily income with dates and payment methods, as well as the source and type of the income. It also covers daily expenses, backed by invoices and payment method references. The established accounting must be justified by detailed statements to issue checks or bank liquidity, along with documents justifying the receipt of donations and proof of income via bank transfer, etc."

ANIE also underscored the obligation to "attach these documents to the electoral campaign account," adding that "this account must be submitted to the Electoral Campaign Financing Control Commission within a period of two months from the date of the announcement of the final results. This account is presented to the commission by an auditor."

