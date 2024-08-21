Algeria: Hassani Cherif Pledges to Harness Country's Resources to Promote Development, Ensure Food Security

Tiaret — The candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) for the presidential election of 7 September, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, pledged Tuesday, in Tiaret, to harness the country's resources to promote development and ensure food security.

Hosting a meeting at the arts centre Shaheed Ali Maachi, on the sixth day of the electoral campaign of the presidential election of 7 September, Hassani Cherif underlined that his political project "is based on a forward-looking approach aimed to achieve development, ensure food security and optimize the exploitation of each region's resources."

After underlining the assets of the province of Tiaret in the agricultural and industrial fields, MSP's candidate stressed "the necessity of developing thorough studies on ways to promote local development," calling for "the investment in management personnel, with a focus on family support, education, training and mentorship."

The candidate outlined his plans to "fight against corruption and bureaucracy, advance digitization, stimulate investment, and foster small and medium enterprises. If elected, he pledged to reform regulations in primary, higher, and vocational education sectors."

Stressing that his political project "focuses also on the development of sport and elite sport," he congratulated Tiaret's citizens on the results achieved by the city's children in the Paris Olympics.

He called on the province's citizens to "participate massively in this election, which is held, he added, in an exceptional global situation marked by major changes and rampant development stemming from global domination projects by the West and the Zionist alliance."

Going to the polls to elect the next president will enable "keeping Algeria's enemies out," he insisted.