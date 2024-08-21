Rwanda: New Academic Year Starts On September 9

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has announced that the academic year 2024/2025 will begin on September 9.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the institution on Tuesday, August 20.

"Detailed information regarding the 2024/2025 school calendar and the timing for the publication of the Primary Leaving Examinations and O-Level national examination results will be communicated in the coming days," reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, in the previous academic year (2023/2024), a total of 235,572 students sat for the national secondary school examinations.

This included 143,842 O-Level candidates from 1,968 schools. Additionally, 56,537 A-Level candidates from 857 schools also took part.

In Technical Secondary Schools (TSS), 30,922 candidates from 331 schools participated in the exams. Teacher Training Colleges had 4,068 candidates from 16 schools, while Advanced National Professional (ANP) schools saw 203 candidates from seven schools.

Up to 202,999 candidates sat for the Primary Leaving Examinations, which were held from July 8 to July 10.