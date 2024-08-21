Rwanda: New Academic Year Starts On September 9

21 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

The National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) has announced that the academic year 2024/2025 will begin on September 9.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the institution on Tuesday, August 20.

"Detailed information regarding the 2024/2025 school calendar and the timing for the publication of the Primary Leaving Examinations and O-Level national examination results will be communicated in the coming days," reads part of the statement.

Meanwhile, in the previous academic year (2023/2024), a total of 235,572 students sat for the national secondary school examinations.

This included 143,842 O-Level candidates from 1,968 schools. Additionally, 56,537 A-Level candidates from 857 schools also took part.

In Technical Secondary Schools (TSS), 30,922 candidates from 331 schools participated in the exams. Teacher Training Colleges had 4,068 candidates from 16 schools, while Advanced National Professional (ANP) schools saw 203 candidates from seven schools.

Up to 202,999 candidates sat for the Primary Leaving Examinations, which were held from July 8 to July 10.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.