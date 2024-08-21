Uganda: Uphold Professionalism in Uganda's Diplomatic Service

editorial

Uganda's diplomatic service plays a critical role in representing the country on the global stage and advancing its foreign policy interests.

However, there is a concerning trend of the Ugandan government appointing political operatives and failed politicians as diplomats, rather than career foreign service professionals. This practice undermines the professionalism and integrity of Uganda's diplomatic corps and damages the country's international reputation.

The recent cases of ambassadors Joy Ruth Acheng and Henry Mayega serve as troubling examples. Acheng, a political appointee, was declared a persona non grata in Canada after becoming embroiled in partisan political activities, rather than focusing on her diplomatic duties.

Similarly, Mayega, posted to the UAE, has been linked to gambling activities that violate the host country's laws - behaviour unbecoming of a diplomat.

Career diplomats, in contrast, are trained to navigate the complexities of international relations with tact and impartiality. They are well-versed in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which outlines the professional and ethical standards expected of diplomats.

By appointing individuals based on political loyalty rather than diplomatic expertise, the Ugandan government undermines these crucial norms.

The practice of rewarding political failures with diplomatic positions also sends a concerning message. It suggests that the Ugandan government values blind loyalty to the ruling party over competence and the national interest. This is a shortsighted approach that ultimately harms Uganda's global standing and its ability to effectively engage with the international community.

We call on President Yoweri Museveni and his administration to prioritize professionalism in the diplomatic service. Appointments should be based on merit, relevant experience and a demonstrated commitment to upholding the highest standards of diplomatic conduct.

The interests of the nation must take precedence over partisan political concerns. Uganda's diplomats serve as the face of the country to the world. It is essential that they possess the skills, knowledge and integrity required to effectively represent Uganda's values and interests.

Anything less undermines the country's credibility and weakens its position on the global stage.