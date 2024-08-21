Algeria: Hassani Cherif - My Program Carries 'Project of Reform, Economic Upswing'

Mascara — The candidate of the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) for the presidential election, Abdelaali Hassani Cherif, affirmed Tuesday in Mascara that his electoral program carries "a project of reform and economic upswing."

During his popular rally at the Sidi Said sports hall, as part of day six of the election campaign, the MSP candidate said that his electoral program "Opportunity" is a project of "reform and economic upswing," which is rooted in "the Declaration of November 1st and the oath of the Martyrs" who sacrificed themselves so that Algeria could live free and independent.

He added that this program follows "a study and evaluation of previous programs."

The candidate commits to "implement major reforms across all sectors for the benefit of citizens."

Addressing the province's citizens, Hassani characterized this presidential election as "decisive" given that Algeria faces challenges stemming from "its stances, its history, its strategic place and its human capital."

In this respect, he urged everyone to "mobilize and turn out in large numbers at the polls on September 7th to elect the upcoming president of the country."

Referring to Mascara province, Hassani Cherif underscored that it "has all the potential and resources" enabling it to achieve self-sufficiency and supply other provinces of the country.

He further noted that he will work to "ensure employment for the youth by setting up economic enterprises to address unemployment and achieve the expected development, along with promoting tourism to make it a revenue-generating sector for the province, in addition to encouraging the investment climate."