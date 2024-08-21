Algeria: Candidate Aouchiche Pledges to Create Right Conditions for Young People to Invest, Innovate

Socialist Forces Front candidate for the presidential election of September 7th, Youcef Aouchiche, at a meeting in Constantine on Tuesday, committed to provide the appropriate conditions for the young people to invest and innovate.

In a statement on the sidelines of local campaign events in the new town of Ali Mendjeli and the municipality of El Khroub, province of Constantine, Aouchiche said Algerian young people "have the required capacity to contribute to the building of an inclusive Algeria," calling them to follow the example of the young architects of the Revolution for national liberation.

He stressed that the young would have a "major role" in Algeria, citing the main measure he would take, if elected president, in favour of the youth.

The candidate pledged to "provide the required conditions to encourage (young people) to invest and innovate."

The candidate of the Socialist Forces Front put forward the importance of a high voter turnout, dubbing the presidential election of September 7th a "turning point in the history of Algeria."