South Africa: Four Eskom Employees, Contractor Security Guard Arrested for Theft of Heavy Fuel Oil

Eskom has confirmed the arrest of four employees and a contractor security guard, in connection with the theft of heavy fuel oil, valued at R500 000 from the Camden Power Station.

According to an official statement, the accused have been charged and are detained at Ermelo Police Station after they were arrested on Friday, 10 August 2024, at midnight.

This is after two Eskom weighbridge operators were apprehended for their alleged role in colluding to steal heavy fuel oil and defraud the company.

"The investigation began during a routine quality inspection of coal deliveries at Camden Power Station, conducted by Eskom's Security Investigation team.

"A suspicious truck attempting to leave the station was intercepted, and the driver was asked to park on the side of the road. Upon presenting a weighbridge slip, the driver claimed that 30 610 kilograms of heavy fuel oil had been offloaded at Camden Power Station.

"However, a subsequent inspection revealed that the truck was still fully loaded with the fuel oil. The driver fled the scene, triggering further investigations that led to the arrests," the State-owned utility explained.

Following further investigations on 16 August 2024, authorities arrested two more Eskom employees, a weighbridge operator and a control room operator as well as a contractor security guard.

According to Eskom, all the accused remain in custody, as the case has been remanded to 27 August 2024 for a formal bail application.

Eskom's Acting General Manager for Security, Botse Sikhwitshi, said the organisation is committed to safeguarding the security and integrity of its critical infrastructure.

"The ongoing collaboration between Eskom's internal security investigations team and law enforcement agencies, coordinated by the National Energy Crisis Committee's (NECOM) Safety and Security Priority Committee, is yielding positive results in our efforts to combat crime and corruption," she explained.

Sikhwitshi said while most of their employees are hardworking and dedicated to enhancing Eskom's performance, they are fully committed to eradicating corruption.

"The recent arrests are a positive step in our ongoing efforts to eliminate criminal activities within our organisation, reaffirming Eskom's zero-tolerance approach to crime and corruption," Sikhwitshi added.

Eskom is urging the public to report any unlawful activities, such as fraud, illegal electricity sales, theft of coal, fuel oil, and diesel, and crimes targeting critical infrastructure.

"These reports help Eskom eradicate crime and corruption, potentially saving thousands of rands, as demonstrated in this case," the statement read.

Reports can be made anonymously via the Eskom Crime Line at 0800 11 27 22 or through WhatsApp at 081 333 3323.