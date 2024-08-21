South Africa: Concern Over Fire Incident At Lancea Vale Secondary School

Gauteng Education, Sport, Arts, Culture & Recreation MEC, Matome Chiloane, has expressed concern about a fire incident at Lancea Vale Secondary School in Eldorado Park.

According to a statement released by the department, the fire resulted in significant damage to three classrooms within the Grade 8 and Grade 9 block.

The incident took place on Tuesday.

"It is indeed concerning that last week Wednesday there was a stabbing incident of a learner by another learner at the same school. We will not tolerate violence or gangsterism perpetuated in around and our schools. In the same breath, we are closely monitoring the situation, and we are certain that learning and teaching will resume accordingly at the school," MEC Chiloane said.

The department reported that preliminary reports indicate that the fire initially started in Room 81, located on the first floor of Block C.

The fire spread rapidly, completely gutting three classrooms, and the structural safety of the building which is now a concern.

The department said that firefighters will provide a report on the extent of the damage, for a decision to be taken on whether it will be safe to continue with teaching and learning at the affected block of classroom.

The police are also investigating circumstances surrounding the incident.