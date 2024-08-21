South Africa: No Need to Evacuate Riverlands Residents

21 August 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Water and Sanitation has assured residents of Riverlands in the Swartlands Local Municipality that the situation has normalised requiring no need for evacuation.

The department said water started flowing quicker than expected on Saturday through the spillway created to minimize the risk of failure of the fourth dam that was on the verge of failure.

This follows the failure of three farm dams, located in Riverlands, that breached, resulting in flooding that caused severe property and infrastructure damage to the affected area, leading to hundreds of people being provided with humanitarian assistance.

"The department mobilised its personnel located in the Clanwilliam Dam project to open up the spillway on the fourth dam further and allow the water level in the dam to drop by at least 1 m per day."

On Tuesday morning water started flowing quicker than expected.

"As a result there was understandably concern from community members. The department would like to assure community members that the fourth dam is almost empty and water levels in the river should begin to subside. Should there be any further heavy rainfall, the dam would not store water to threaten the stability of the partially failed wall," the department said in a statement.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.