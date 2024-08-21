South Africa: Witnessing the Value of Democracy

Tshibiso Morao of Makwane village in Qwa Qwa, Free State, has seen the positive impact of democracy in his community.

"We observed changes resulting in our children attending school for free. The children of our community are also provided with breakfast and lunch at school daily," he said.

He added that after three decades of democracy, there was improvement in the delivery of low cost housing, benefiting those who struggled to access dignified housing.

Moroa spoke recently to the Vuk'uzenzele team which was aboard the Democracy Bus.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), in partnership with the South African National Roads Agency, recently launched the Democracy Bus, which travels around the country to drum up citizen participation in celebration of the country's 30 years of democracy.

In the Free State, the Democracy Bus visited Namahadi and Makwane villages and brought government services closer to people.

For Ephraim Mojsoane, who was 14 years old in 1994, democracy means being able to have basic human rights.

"Democracy has greatly benefited South Africa, we now have human rights and the Bill of Rights," he said.

Mojsoane testified that during the 30 years of freedom and democracy, there has been progress in workplaces, business and the economy.

He added that the government still needed to work hard to better the lives of South Africans.

Magauta Mohobeleli, originally from Bloemfontein, but currently residing in Kgotsong, said she currently has land thanks to the principles of democracy.

"Democracy has brought numerous positive changes, we can easily access all government services. Our children have access to scholarships, and efforts are being made to combat gender-based violence," she said.

Sibongile Makubo from Namahadi village, expressed gratitude for the positive effects of democracy over the past 30 years.

"Democracy has led to significant changes such as improved access to government services without the need for transportation, and the provision of housing and land," she concluded.

The Democracy Bus travels to different parts of South Africa and promotes dialogues with communities. The initiative is part of the country's milestones of the 30 years of democracy.

*This article first appeared in Vuk'uzenzele