South Africa: Eskom Removes Illegally Connected Transformers in Gauteng

Eskom, in collaboration with various law enforcement agencies, has removed over 35 illegally connected transformers in Gauteng's Diepsloot Extension 6.

"This joint operation is part of Eskom's ongoing efforts to reclaim its network and alleviate the strain caused by unauthorised and illegal electricity connections," the State-owned power utility said of Tuesday's removal.

In the 2022/23 financial year, Eskom said it suffered non-technical losses of around R5 billion due to illegal connections, meter bypasses, and other electricity-related criminal activities within its supply area.

The utility has lamented that these unauthorised practices undermine its financial health and its ability to provide a reliable electricity supply to lawful customers.

Meanwhile, according to Eskom, illegally connected transformers not only destabilise the network, causing frequent supply interruptions, extended outages and substandard service for paying customers, but it also poses significant safety risks to their technicians working on the system.

Eskom's Group Executive for Distribution, Monde Bala, expressed deep appreciation for the collaboration with the South African Police Service (SAPS), Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), Red Ants, Eskom Protective Services, and the private security companies in ensuring the success of this operation.

"These efforts are crucial in safeguarding Eskom's assets, ensuring public safety, and mitigating the severe energy losses caused by illegal connections, meter bypasses, and acts of theft and vandalism," Bala added.

While most employees are dedicated and committed to delivering their daily job outputs and striving to enhance Eskom's performance, the organisation stated that it maintains a clear stance of zero tolerance towards crime and corruption.

"Consequently, we are currently investigating allegations from community leaders that some Eskom employees are allegedly involved in the sale of illegal transformers. We will update community leaders on the outcomes of these investigations once they are concluded."

Eskom has since called on all communities to refrain from engaging in any illegal activities related to electricity.

Members of the public are encouraged to report illegal connections, meter bypasses, and any suspicious activities to the Eskom Crime Line at 0800 11 27 22 or via WhatsApp at 081 333 3323.

Additionally, anyone with information regarding the involvement of Eskom employees in illegal activities is urged to report anonymously for further investigation.