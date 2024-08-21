South Africa: Minister of Justice Pays Tribute to Outgoing Chief Justice Zondo

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Thembi Simelane, has vowed that the recommendations that Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made following the State Capture Commission will be implemented and justice will be served to the people of South Africa.

The Minister was delivering remarks during a Special Ceremonial Sitting of the Constitutional Court in honour of the outgoing Chief Justice.

Chief Justice Zondo was the chairperson of the commission which exposed corruption, malfeasance and the looting of public funds.

"As we bid farewell to Chief Justice Zondo, we make a solemn commitment that the recommendations from the commission that took so much of his time and public resources will never have been in vain.

"The recommendations of the Zondo Commission will be implemented without fear or favour. Justice will be done even if it means heavens must fall," the Minister vowed.

Simelane said that the course of South African history was changed forever by the State Capture Commission, the revelations that were made during its life and its aftermath.

"We know what the pre-Zondo Commission... was a chapter that was defined by colleagues who had no accountability and it had impunity. It is a chapter that had no consequences for the looting of state resources. But the second chapter...it is built on the findings and the recommendations from the Zondo Commission.

"This is a chapter we must commit today and beyond, that we must keep open to learn from everyday of what should never be repeated. Most importantly, this is a chapter that should...be a toolkit on how to deal with corruption, malfeasance and related tendencies," she said.

The Minister thanked the Chief Justice for his unwavering commitment to the judiciary in a career which spanned some 27 years on the bench.

"Chief Justice Zondo, the South African nation owes you a huge debt of gratitude for your unquestionable fidelity to our constitution and our democracy. We applaud you Chief Justice for your selfless dedication to the people of South Africa.

"As you bow out, we wish you the very best and I know you are looking forward to spending quality time with them. Once again, we will never let your sacrifices to have been in vain. When we see you somewhere outside the courtroom, we will point and say, 'there is a man who did his job well, he served his nation with distinction and he was not vainglorious'," Simelane concluded.

The tenure of Chief Justice Zondo at the helm of the Constitutional Court comes to an end on August 31st and a historical era will begin in September when Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya becomes the first woman to head up South Africa's apex court.