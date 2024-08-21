South Africa: Hlengwa Elevates Gender Equality in Aviation

As South Africa commemorates Women's Month, Deputy Minister of Transport, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, has advocated for gender equality in the aviation sector.

Addressing the National Aviation Gender Summit in Durban, Hlengwa said gender equality in the aviation sector can only be accomplished through strategic planning and a commitment to achieving these objectives.

"It is important that we remain accountable to ensure that we achieve our long-term vision for gender equality in aviation. Empowering women has a significant ripple effect, not only within our organisations, which are key drivers of economic growth and critical components of international trade and tourism, but also at the grassroots level, impacting the very fabric of our society," the Deputy Minister said on Wednesday.

He said gender parity needs new innovative ways to bring women into formal employment.

"In South Africa, out of the 25 830 licensed personnel at the end of July 2024, only 5 067 are female. This includes pilots, engineers, air traffic officers and cabin crew. Of course, we must celebrate this improvement, [with] almost 20% of women occupying technical roles in the industry but we have a challenge here.

"In a country greatly affected by unemployment and its affects being continuously higher amongst women, especially the youth, the aviation sector is presented with a unique opportunity to empower young women from all walks of life who wish to be a part of this sector.

"We truly can make a difference as decision makers and as citizens in our immediate environments, at home, at work and everyday interactions. South African women are strong, capable and dedicated," Hlengwa said.

Over 60% of women in Africa are currently working in the informal sector. That's more than half of our continent's talent pool.

"At the current rate of progress, it will take 102 years to close the gender gap in Sub-Saharan Africa. This is a statistic that should awaken our fires to act I think that we often find acting a mammoth task, but it begins with all of us implementing change in our immediate environments, every day wasted is a day added to 102 years," he said.

Skills development

The Deputy Minister said he is encouraged by the ongoing bursaries, mentorship and skills development programs that have been initiated by all the aviation entities to encourage a new generation of professionals, especially in previously disadvantaged communities.

"We acknowledge the efforts from entities such as the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), who have dedicated funds and personnel in creating initiatives such as the career awareness programmes, where there has been a concerted effort to drive and promote female participation in this industry.

"Proactive measures are crucial in reshaping a sector that has traditionally been dominated by men. The dedication to creating opportunities and fostering a more inclusive environment is commendable and marks a significant step forward.

"Across the broader transport sector, encompassing taxis, railways, and bus operations - aviation stands out amongst the leading modes of transport in its commitment to gender diversity and inclusion," the Deputy Minister said.

He said transformation in the aviation sector is crucial not only for industry to grow, but the economy to grow.

"It is crucial that we move from having exemplary laws on paper to realising tangible results on the ground. To this end, we will work tirelessly to bridge the gap between policy and practice, ensuring that our aviation sector not only meets but exceeds expectations in all areas and set mandates. Even on matters of diversity and inclusion, I pledge my support in every way that matters," the Deputy Minister said.